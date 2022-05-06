Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany to send self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Germany will send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, the defence ministry said Friday, ramping up  deliveries of heavy weapons to help Kyiv battle Russia's invasion.

Published: 6 May 2022 09:43 CEST
Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Federal Minister of Defence, at a press conference with Serbian President Vucic on Thursday.
Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Federal Minister of Defence, at a press conference with Serbian President Vucic on Thursday in Belgrade. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Darko Vojinovic

The Panzerhaubitze 2000s (armoured howitzer 2000) are from the Bundeswehr’s maintenance stock and not from the pool currently in use by the army.

They come on top of another five howitzers of the same model that the Netherlands will be delivering to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a visit to Slovakia.

The German army has about 100 howitzer 2000s in its stocks, but only 40 are combat ready.

No delivery dates were provided.

Ukrainian soldiers are due to begin training in Germany from next week on using the howitzers.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has been under fire for dragging its feet on arming Ukraine compared to other Western allies.

After limiting weapon deliveries to mainly defensive armaments, Berlin finally agreed in late April to send tanks.

READ ALSO: Zelensky invites Germany’s Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Zelensky invites Germany’s Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit, the German president's office said on Thursday, three weeks after Steinmeier was snubbed by Kyiv.

Published: 5 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Zelensky invites Germany's Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

Zelensky made the invitation during a telephone call with Steinmeier on Thursday, a source from the president’s office told AFP, during which “past irritations were cleared up” and Steinmeier expressed his “solidarity, respect and support” for Ukraine.

A diplomatic spat had been rumbling between the two countries since Steinmeier admitted last month  he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but this was “not wanted in Kyiv”.

The German president, also a former foreign minister, has come under heavy criticism since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February for his years-long detente policy towards Moscow.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany in March boycotted a solidarity concert hosted by Steinmeier, protesting that the soloists featured on the programme were all Russians.

“In the middle of a war against civilians! An affront. Sorry I’m staying away,” Andrij Melnyk wrote on Twitter.

Steinmeier and Scholz are both Social Democrats (SPD), who have over the years pushed for closer ties with Russia — including energy ties that have left Germany heavily dependent on Russian gas.

Steinmeier admitted in April that he had made a “mistake” in pushing for Nord Stream 2, the controversial pipeline built to double Russian gas imports to Germany.

‘Distorted and slanderous’

Criticism has also mounted against former chancellor and fellow SPD member Gerhard Schröder, who is a lobbyist for Russian gas and has a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz, meanwhile, has been criticised for his own failure to visit Kyiv, as well as his hesitancy over providing heavy weapons to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.

Even as German opposition leader Friedrich Merz visited Ukraine this week, Scholz said he did not want to visit himself until Kyiv’s differences with his fellow Social Democrat Steinmeier had been ironed out.

However, Germany did say last week it would send anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, in a clear switch in Berlin’s cautious policy on military backing for Kyiv.

READ ALSO: Ukraine ambassador accuses Scholz of ‘throwing a strop’ over Kyiv trip

Scholz also expressed backing for a motion passed by the German parliament calling for the acceleration of the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The chancellor has also hit back at criticism of the SPD, accusing his opponents of a “distorted and slanderous depiction” of its Russia policy.

In the telephone call on Thursday, Steinmeier said Germany “stands with united forces in solidarity at Ukraine’s side”, the source from the president’s office said.

Both presidents described the talks as “very important and very good”, the source said.

By Peter Wuetherich

SHOW COMMENTS