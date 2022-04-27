Read news from:
Germany slashes growth forecasts amid Ukraine war

Germany on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022 as consumer prices continued to rise steeply amid the war in Ukraine.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:41 CEST
Clothes shop Dresden
Two women walk past the display window of a clothes shop in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

The gross domestic product of Europe’s biggest economy is now expected to expand by 2.2 percent rather than 3.6 percent projected in January, the economy ministry said.

Inflation was meanwhile expected to jump to 6.1 percent for the year, “a rate seen only at times of the oil crisis or shortly after German reunification” in 1990.

Germany is “paying a price” for its backing of Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked aggression, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“We must also be ready to pay this price,” said the minister, noting that Germany was “paying through higher energy prices, through higher inflation and a slower growth.”

“This literally means that Germany will be poorer compared to the forecasts from three or four months ago.”

Berlin had previously pinned its hopes on a firm recovery for 2022 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins easing.

But Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has laid waste to those plans. Instead, it has further exacerbated supply chain woes and pushed up prices of daily necessities.

Energy prices in particular have leapt since war broke out, forcing the first German companies to take drastic action like idling their plants while consumers are faced with hefty power bills.

Germany, which is highly dependant on energy from Russia, was also facing a real threat of its gas supplies being cut off.

After Russia’s Gazprom turned off its gas taps to Poland and Bulgaria earlier Wednesday, Habeck took pains to assure that energy supplies in Germany remain “stable”.

“Europe will stand together in solidarity and further diversify its gas supplies,” he said.

Russia has cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payment in rubles.

UKRAINE

Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine

Germany will authorise the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Tuesday, in what would be a clear switch in Berlin's cautious policy on military backing for Kyiv.

Published: 26 April 2022 11:00 CEST
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine

The government has agreed to sign off the delivery of used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Lambrecht told an international meeting of defence ministers at the US Ramstein airbase, according to a draft of her speech seen by AFP.

Forty countries are holding emergency talks at the airbase in southwestern Germany on bolstering the defence capabilities of Ukraine.

The meeting, held on the invitation of the United States, is “focused on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces”, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

France is delivering Caesar cannons with a range of 40 kilometres (25 miles) and Britain has provided Starstreak anti-air missiles and tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has come under fire for refusing to directly send heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite announcing a “turning point” in German defence policy in response to the war.

Critics have accused Scholz of weak leadership and say his Social Democrats (SPD) are too reluctant to break from their historic policy of detente towards Moscow.

Scholz has even faced criticism from within his own coalition government, a partnership between the SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP.

The chancellor has justified his cautious approach by saying he wishes to avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, a nuclear power.

But according to a draft document seen by AFP on Tuesday, the three coalition parties now plan to present a joint proposal in parliament calling for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The document calls on the government to “continue and, where possible, accelerate the delivery of necessary equipment to Ukraine, including extending the delivery to heavy weapons and complex systems”.

It also suggests that Ukrainian soldiers should be trained in Germany and other NATO countries to operate the weapons.

