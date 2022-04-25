Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

How German reproductive laws are pushing women to seek therapy abroad

High costs and restrictions around egg donation are driving international women in Germany to seek reproductive therapy abroad. But the traffic-light coalition has promised that change is on the way.

Published: 25 April 2022 17:23 CEST
A woman takes a pregnancy test.
A woman takes a pregnancy test. Photo: dpa/CLARK

Berlin resident and freelance writer Laura Rosell is currently 37, and “always wanted kids,” but isn’t ready to have them yet.

As a compromise, this spring she bit the bullet and underwent egg extraction for the purpose of freezing eggs for the future. It wasn’t her first choice.

“I never thought I’d be pushing 40 while having to inject myself with a pricey cocktail of hormones to preserve any sliver of a chance of maybe being able to make babies one day with the love of my life,” she wrote in an essay on Medium

And she struggled with the decision: in a much-discussed post in International Women In Berlin, Rosell spoke frankly about her worries regarding the costs of the procedure, which isn’t covered by German health insurance.

“Financial struggle has been my entire adult life,” she said candidly. Freezing eggs meant losing what little financial cushion she had.

“I go back to being broke: unable to travel, unable to take time out to write my book, unable to socialise much (and meet men) — basically all the things I want to do before I’d feel ready to have kids in the first place,” she explained.

But other avenues to motherhood are difficult in Germany as well—with Rosell’s age, she foresaw potentially impassable obstacles to any attempt to adopt. Meanwhile egg donation remains illegal in Germany, both with regards to availing oneself of donor eggs, and to altruistically donating extra eggs from an expensive extraction-and-freezing procedure to other women.

“I asked about donating my eggs to someone else if I don’t use them, and the doctor told me this is one of the countries that prohibits donating eggs,” she recounted.

In the end, to preserve her chance of having children further down the road, Rosell accepted the costs. “Two weeks of prep, thousands of dollars… and I got just three eggs,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany, we need to talk about sexism

Labyrinthian procedure

The dilemma that Rosell was faced with is a familiar one for women in a country in which reproductive issues are tangled up in a labyrinth of laws and high costs.

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF), while legal, is comparatively expensive in Germany, a fact that drives many women to seek care elsewhere.

While IVF and egg freezing were often cheaper in countries like Poland, Bosnia and the Czech Republic, it isn’t merely a question of cost—the freedom to avail oneself of donor eggs, or in turn to donate away excess eggs from an extraction procedure for personal freezing, remains out of reach in Germany.

Expat women who responded to Rosell’s post on Facebook spoke of traveling to Denmark, for instance, to be able to have egg donation as an option.

Eggs are prepared at a fertility clinic in Berlin. Photo: dpa | Rainer Jensen

But Germany’s new centrist coalition plans to bring about changes. At least regarding the cost of basic IVF and which constellations of parental units are able to benefit, hope is on the horizon.

The coalition agreement promises improved financial support for IVF, with full coverage of the costs, independent of familial status and sexual orientation. Restrictions on age will also be up for critical review.

Yet the question of enabling egg donation remains a matter for a new special commission to explore, along with strictly altruistic surrogacy.

‘Swift implementation’

The Free Democrats (FDP) have introduced drafts of legislation in the past in support of legalising egg donation, but these failed to make it past the previous coalition of Union and SPD.

In public debates surrounding the issue, the German Medical Association (Bundesärztekammer) came down in favour of regulated legalisation, while assorted lobbying groups, including organisations with theological ties, argued against it.

“Other parties are still going through the process of consolidating their opinions on these topics,” Katrin Helling-Plahr, legal spokeswoman for the FDP told The Local.

She expressed confidence that the traffic-light coalition’s plan to appoint a commission on reproductive self-determination would “contribute to an open and broad debate” around the opportunities offered by reproductive medicine.

“Then we could also see further possibilities for reforms towards a modern law—with elements like the legalisation of egg donation or surrogacy for purely altruistic reasons,” she said.

“With the coalition contract, we have succeeded in reaching a new beginning in the legal framework for reproductive medicine,” said Helling-Plahr. She promised that her party would work for a “swift implementation” of these goals in the area of reproductive medicine, and would “continue to advocate for the legalisation of altruistic surrogacy and egg donation.”

The timeline for all these intended and potential changes, however, remains up in the air.

The aforementioned goals are under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Health,” explained Helling-Plahr. “They are currently working to a timetable that at this point in time I haven’t seen.” 

READ MORE: Do Germany’s planned changes to abortion laws go far enough?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany

Hundreds of health practices in Germany have been purchased by private investors in recent years - and a new investigation suggests that patient care is suffering as a result.

Published: 7 April 2022 13:30 CEST
How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany

The German healthcare system generally has a positive reputation. In a recent survey conducted by The Local, many readers reported that they were largely satisfied with the ease of getting a doctor’s appointment and the health insurance system. 

However, a new investigation has revealed a worrying trend in medical practices: according to ARD, doctor’s surgeries are increasingly being seen as an attractive proposition for private investors, leading to mass purchases of practices across the country. The study reveals that the influence of these investors may be having a direct impact on the cost of treatment and patient care.

Here’s what we know so far. 

What’s going on?

Over the past few years, equity companies have increasingly turned their gaze on the German healthcare sector, seeing medical practices as a way to make significant returns on investments. 

According to ARD’s Panorama, more than 500 practices are now owned by private equity firms in the field of ophthalmology (eye care) alone.

READ ALSO: ‘It works’: Your verdict on the German health insurance system

The trend isn’t only restricted to ophthalmology: investors are also taking over practices of dentists, radiologists, orthopaedists, gynaecologists, kidney specialists, internists and general practitioners all across Germany. 

Due to the fact that these purchases often take place behind closed doors, data on the scale of buy-ups isn’t readily available. Indeed, the changes have largely gone unnoticed in the public sphere.

Investors vehemently deny that the treatments in these practices are getting worse or more expensive, but a new study conducted by the IGES Institute on behalf of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Bavaria (KVB) suggests the opposite.

Researchers now believe that profit motives in these practices are having a major impact on patient care.  

Is the cost of treatment higher at equity-firm owned practices?

The IGES study analysed data from seven different medical practices from 2018 to 2019 and concluded that cost of treatment at an investor-owned practice tended to be around 10 percent higher than in other practices for the exact same procedures.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of reward schemes on your German health insurance

According to the study, the higher fees are “solely due to the characteristic of ownership” and were completely divorced from aspects of treatment and patient outcomes. This led the researchers to conclude that practices owned by financial investors were far more profit-oriented than their non-investor-led counterparts.

Wolfgang Krombholz, board member of the KVB, said he was concerned that the healthcare system would only be oriented towards earning opportunities if politicians didn’t act soon. “It is important to us to recognise what kind of developments are going on at the moment,” he told ARD. “And that these developments are limited in the future.”

What impact does this have on patient care?

According to the IGES research and investigations carried out by Panorama, the impact of this profit motive on patient care is significant.

“Ophthalmology has become a business,” one ophthalmologist who had worked for two investor-led surgeries told Panorama. “It is simply a business in which as much money as possible is to be made.”

In her interview, she revealed that she was told to “upsell” as many procedures to patients as she could – particularly those that the patient would have to pay for themselves. She said one of the main treatments being pushed was cataracts surgery since simple operations can be especially lucrative for investors. This is backed up by the yearly financial reports of the healthcare brands.

A sign for a dentist's practice in Dresden, Saxony

A sign for a dentist’s practice in Dresden, Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

In dentistry, too, sweeping acquisitions have occurred over the past few years, resulting in increased economic pressure in the hundreds of surgeries now under the control of investors. 

One dentist, for example, told Panorama that she was regularly presented with “motivational” diagrams by the practice owners. The charts showed the profits she’d made with bridges, crowns or implants – and how much more the top dentists in the chain had achieved. 

The dentist, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was shocked to find out that patients had received treatment from her that was not yet necessary – including drilling into healthy teeth. In addition, she said she was pressured to bill the health insurance companies as much as possible. 

READ ALSO: What you should know about Germany’s plans to roll out e-prescriptions

Are politicians doing anything about it? 

Some politicians have wanted to limit the intervention of investors in the healthcare sector for some time – including the Bavarian MP Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD).

“If we have a structure where doctors are clearly presented with financial figures, it has nothing to do with our care as we organise it in Germany,” Stamm-Fibich told Panorama.

“The state health ministers passed a joint resolution last November that says that the steadily increasing share of investor-supported practices in health care is noted with growing concern”, she explained.

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament. Stamm-Fibich is one of the politicians calling for limitations on the purchase of practices by private equity firms. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Monika Skolimowska

“The ministers are calling for more transparency and have asked the Federal Ministry of Health to initiate legislation to limit the purchase of further practices.”

When questioned by Panorama, the Federal Ministry of Health said that restrictions on purchasing medical practices would be difficult to enact due to legal concerns.

However, the Bavarian Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), sees the current study by the KVB as a reason to debate the issue.

“We will take a look at where there are undesirable developments and then take action,” he told NDR and BR. 

READ ALSO: Climate, weed and citizenship : The new German government’s roadmap

SHOW COMMENTS