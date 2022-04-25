Read news from:
German business mood up slightly despite Ukraine war

The business climate in Germany improved slightly in April as Europe's largest economy absorbed the initial shock of the war in Ukraine, an economic think-tank said on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 11:38 CEST
A construction site in Berlin Germany
A construction site in Berlin, Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

“The German economy has shown its resilience,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said after the closely watched index rose to 91.8 points from 90.8 points in March.

Companies were less pessimistic about the outlook for the economy, after the mood plunged in March following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ifo said.

The overall indicator lost almost eight points in March, while forecasts took a bigger knock than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

The assessment of current conditions was “minimally better”, Fuest said, adding that sentiment among businesses had “stabilised at a low level”.

“The initial shock of the war seems to have abated somewhat, but given the multitude of risks, it is too early to start talking about a turning point,” said Elmar Voelker, an analyst at LBBW bank.

The continuing impact of the conflict in Ukraine was “hard to estimate”, including the possibility of Russian gas supplies being cut off, Voelker said.

Germany, like many European countries, is highly dependent on deliveries of natural gas from Russia to meet its energy needs.

In the chemicals sector, where the impact of the taps being turned off could be significant and lead to production stops, expectations worsened, according to the Ifo survey.

Confidence in the construction sector also plunged against the overall trend to its lowest level since May 2010, as the sector wrestled with persistent disruptions to supply.

Russian gas stop promises ‘sharp recession’ for Germany

An immediate end to Russian energy imports would send Germany into "sharp recession" next year, the country's leading economic institutes said in a forecast published Wednesday.

Published: 13 April 2022 11:39 CEST
Russian gas stop promises 'sharp recession' for Germany

Germany, which is highly dependent on Russian gas for its energy needs, has so far resisted calls for a European boycott in response to the war in Ukraine.

Closing the taps in “mid-April” this year would limit growth to 1.9 percent in 2022 and push Germany into a recession in 2023, causing the economy to shrink by 2.2 percent, according to the forecast.

The impact of a boycott would “not be overcome” over the next two years, the institutes (DIW, Ifo, IfW Kiel, IWH and RWI) said in a joint statement.

Europe’s largest economy could yet suffer a “setback” at the end of 2023 into 2024, as demand for energy rises in the European winter, before “gradually” returning to growth.

Even without a boycott of Russian gas, the war in Ukraine is “slowing down” Germany’s recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, the institutes said.

The group slashed its forecast for growth in 2022 to 2.7 percent, from its previous estimate of 4.8 percent made in October last year.

At the same time, it raised its 2023 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent, in a scenario where energy deliveries continue.

Before Moscow began its war in Ukraine, a third of Germany’s oil imports, 45 percent of its coal purchases and 55 percent of gas imports came from Russia.

The country has set about weaning itself off Russia energy imports, accelerating investments in renewables and building liquefied natural gas (LNG) gas terminals to diversify its supplies.

