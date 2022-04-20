Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Austria vs Germany: Which country is better to move to?

Thinking of a move to a German-speaking Europe but aren't sure about Germany or Austria? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 20 April 2022 12:06 CEST
people streets vienna
Which country is better to move to - Austria or Germany? (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash).

Both Austria and Germany are German-speaking countries with similar cultures and a high standard of living.

But in many ways, the similarities stop there and life in Austria can be very different to Germany (and vice versa) – depending on which part of the country you live in. 

So which of these two Central European countries are better to move to? Let’s find out.

Taxes

The tax systems in both Austria and Germany are complicated, so it will of course depend on your individual circumstances as to where you’d pay less tax. 

In Austria, the general income tax rates for 2022 are:

0 percent for up to €11,000 in earnings.

20 percent for €11,000 to €18,000.

32.5 percent for €18,000 to €31,000.

42 percent for €31,000 to €60,000.

48 percent for €60,000 to €90,000.

50 percent for €90,000 to €1,000,000.

55 percent for earnings above €1,000,000.

FOR MEMBERS: Explained: How to understand your payslip in Austria

While in Germany the tax rates for 2022 are:

0 percent for earnings up to €9,984.

14 to 42 percent for €9,985 to €58,596.

42 percent for €58,597–€277,825.

45 percent for €277,826 and above.

As you can see, it’s likely you will end up paying more income tax in Austria than in Germany – especially in the higher earnings brackets.

Then there are mandatory social security payments to consider, which cover healthcare, pension and unemployment insurance.

In Austria, both the employer and the employee are required to pay social insurance contributions. The amount will depend on income up to a ceiling amount of €62,640 per year or €5,220 per month.

In Germany, there is a similar system (both employer and employee pay) and the average total social insurance contribution for employees is around 20 to 22 percent of your annual salary.

In the case of self-employment, individuals in both Austria and Germany make payments directly to the social insurance provider.

How much you ultimately pay in taxes and social insurance will depend on how much you earn. In Austria you can expect to pay out around 30 percent of your gross earnings, while in Germany the amount is usually slightly higher, i.e. 36-38 percent. 

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about your German tax return

You could end up paying more in income tax in Austria. Photo: Firmbee / Pixabay

Visas

For people from non-EU countries that want to move to either Austria or Germany, a visa is required.

In Austria, there are three types of work permit to apply for: restricted (for one year), standard (two years) and unrestricted (for five years). What you can get will depend on your situation.

There are also student and graduate visas, as well as a start-up founder route, which requires a €50,000 investment in a company. 

Another investment-style visa in Austria is known as the Self-Employed Key Worker permit and involves investing €100,000 into the Austrian economy, as well as the creation of new jobs or technologies.

FOR MEMBERS: How to apply for a residency permit in Austria

In Germany, there are several visa routes including a job seeker permit for recent graduates of a recognised university, study permit, work visa, au pair visa, internship visa or a self-employment/freelance permit.

Like in Austria, there is also an investment route in Germany for people that want to set up a business in the country. There is no official minimum amount of investment but there is a recommendation that it should be at least €360,000.

In Germany, there is also the ability to apply for dual citizenship. The law currently allows EU citizens to take German citizenship without relinquishing their country of origin, but the government has pledged to overhaul the rules to allow all eligible foreigners to apply for dual citizenship in Germany.

In Austria, dual citizenship is only allowed in very few cases, so Germany comes out on top in this round.

Digital nomad friendly?

Unlike Italy, which recently announced the launch of a new digital nomad visa, there is no specific visa for digital nomads in either Austria or Germany.

However, Germany does have a freelance visa called Aufenthaltserlaubnis für selbständige Tätigkeit. It allows freelancers and self-employed people to live in Germany for up to three years, and costs €100 to apply. 

There are several different categories of self-employment, such as journalists or artists, but keep in mind that these do differ from state to state. 

Applicants also need proof of self-sustainability (income) and an address in Germany.

Austria, on the other hand, has the Self-Employed Key Worker visa (detailed above) but it requires a financial investment and is not really suitable for digital nomads, so Deutschland wins this one.

Cost of living

Both Austria and Germany are known for having a high cost of living.

However, Germany is significantly cheaper for some everyday items like bread and domestic beer. Germany is also cheaper than Austria when it comes to eating at restaurants, but is much more expensive for items like rent and petrol.

Here is a breakdown of some of the average living costs in both countries, according to Numbeo.

Austria

Rent (one-bedroom apartment, city centre): €723

Loaf of bread: €1.94

Domestic beer: €1.07

Utilities (monthly): €217

Petrol (1 litre): €1.71

Meal for two at mid-range restaurant: €55

READ MORE: Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

Germany

Rent (one-bedroom apartment, city centre): €886

Loaf of bread: €1.63

Domestic beer: €0.57

Utilities (monthly): €234

Petrol (1 litre): €2.20

Meal for two at mid-range restaurant: €50

Please be aware that these average costs can increase in larger cities or popular tourist destinations, or decrease in more rural areas and smaller towns.

A customer wearing a face mask makes purchases at a German supermarket

The cost of living is cheaper in Germany for some items. Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Lifestyle and culture

Life in Austria is very much influenced by the concept of Gemutlichkeit. In English, it means “comfort” or “cosy”, but in the context of Austrian culture it means “enjoying life”.

The benefits of this aspect of Austrian culture is that there is a healthy work/life balance in the country and people make an effort to spend time with friends and family. The downside is that there is sometimes a lack of urgency, especially with bureaucracy or official matters.

Austria is also a Catholic country, which is evident in some laws and customs, such as Sunday trading laws (most businesses are closed on Sundays) and a Church Tax.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s church tax and how do I avoid paying it?

But then there are other elements, like Vienna’s famous coffee house scene and the outdoors lifestyle that can be enjoyed in the mountains. The result is a culture that is rooted in tradition while also looking on the bright side of life.

Germany, by comparison, is a much bigger country with a more diverse culture, especially between regions like traditional Bavaria (which has a similar culture to Austria) and Berlin, which is home to a modern international population and a party-loving crowd. 

The differences in Germany can be pronounced. While it may be hard to communicate with someone in English in smaller towns of the former east of the country, ordering in German in some parts of Berlin will be met with a blank stare and a request to speak English. 

However, there are a few aspects of German culture that apply across the country. For example, people are generally punctual and hardworking, and they like to take care of each other and have fun.

There are a couple of false stereotypes about German culture too – most notably that the people are cold. The reality is that most Germans are friendly and welcoming, even if there is a tendency to be honest which can at first be difficult to get used to. 

When it comes to whether Austrian or German culture is better, it depends on what you’re looking for. If you want big cities and more professional opportunities, go to Germany. If you want a smaller country with interesting traditions, then Austria is the place to be.

Nature and landscapes

Germany might have the Bavarian Alps with the Zugspitze rising to 2,962 feet above sea level, but that’s nothing compared to Austria’s Grossglockner mountain which is 3,798 metres above sea level.

But Germany does have a coastline along its northern borders – something that land-locked Austria can’t compete with.

Germany’s coast is split between the Baltic Sea and the North Sea and stretches for over 3,700 km – including islands and bays. Just don’t expect Mediterranean vibes in northern Germany.

While temperatures can be warm in the spring and summer months, both the Baltic Sea and North Sea are cold waters. This doesn’t stop German holidaymakers though who flock to the white sand beaches and pretty islands along the country’s northern coastline every summer. 

So if you would like to live in a country with the possibility of one day living by the sea (without having to relocate elsewhere), then Germany is the place to go.

On the other hand, if the mountains are calling, then head to Austria where you can spend your days exploring the Alps.

FAMILY

EXPLAINED: How to adopt a pet in Germany

Desperate for a furry addition to the family but unsure about the process of adopting in Germany? Never fear - it's not as hard as you may think. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Published: 4 April 2022 16:57 CEST
Updated: 9 April 2022 08:54 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to adopt a pet in Germany

It’s no secret that Germany is a nation of pet lovers. In 2020, there were almost 16 million cats and 11 million dogs living in households in Germany – not to mention five million small animals like rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, and some more esoteric pets. 

Interestingly, the default when finding a pet in Germany is to go straight to a rescue centre. Though you can find breeders for specific breeds of dog and cat, most people much prefer to spare the expense and help an animal in need instead.

For that reason, you can find all sorts of shelters, from small charities to massive organisations that are spread across several acres of land. Tierheim Berlin, which boasts the proud title of being Europe’s largest animal shelter, is one such organisation.

Since Covid, these charitable organisations have been overwhelmed by pets that have been returned after being adopted on a whim during the first few lockdowns. In that sense, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect pet. 

READ ALSO: Furry friends help Germans ease pandemic blues

So, if you’ve decided to do things the German way and adopt of a cat, dog or even a lizard of your own, here’s how to go about it.

Step One: Find a shelter

When it comes to finding a shelter near you, Google is definitely your best friend. Type in the name of your town and either Tierschutzverein (animal protection agency) or Tierheim (animal shelter / rescue home) and see what comes up. Most of these will be larger shelters that offer a range of different types of animals, from rats to Rottweilers, so it’s worth going on their websites and having a browse.

Alternatively, you can narrow down your search further by, say, cats or dogs, by typing in Katzenschutzverein or Hundeschutzverein. If you’re looking for a specific breed and want to adopt rather than buy, searching for the breed with the words “in Not” (in distress/need) or “Hilfe” (aid) may help you find charities dedicated to rescuing and rehoming that breed. A quick tip, however: not all breeds are called the same thing in English as they are in German, so you may want to run the name of your breed through a reliable translator before you start your search. 

Milo und Julius play with their carer at an animal shelter in Hamburg

Milo und Julius play with their carer at an animal shelter in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Step Two: Find a pet

Once you’ve found some rescue centres in your area, you can start looking for an animal that you’d like to give a forever home to. It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t just like online shopping: shelters are looking for people that will fit the needs of their animals in terms of their lifestyle, housing and family arrangements, working schedule, experience and more.

For this reason, you can save time by looking very closely at the descriptions of each of the animals included on the website. In particular, look out for:

  • Specifications on what kind of property you should have

For cats, it’s very common to read that access to outdoor space is required – unless, of course, the cat is very elderly, unwell or otherwise used to being indoors. So if you see phrases like “Freigang benötigt” (outside access required), the cat probably won’t be well-suited to living in an apartment building. Alternatively, an indoor cat might be happy with a “gesicherter Balkon”, meaning you would need to have a net installed on your balcony.

Other requirements for housing might include being on the ground floor (Ebenerdig), which is quite common for elderly dogs with hip or joint problems. The shelter might also prefer you to have a house with a garden or a roomy flat for a larger animal. You may also see requests for people who live in a quiet area (ruhige Umgebung), suburbs or the countryside (auf dem Land / in einer ländliche Umgebung). 

If you’re renting, you’ll also need to ensure you have permission to keep pets in the property.

READ ALSO: Renting in Germany: What you need to know about keeping pets

A cat in a rescue centre

A cat looks out of its cage at Ludwigshafen Tierheim in Rhineland-Palatinate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach
  • Guidance on who should be in the house

Not all animals get on well with other pets, or even with children, so it’s important to check the description of each animal closely to see whether they are suitable for your household. Some pets may prefer to move into a house with another pet companion, or some may just prefer a quiet home with a single person or couple. Look out for phrases like: “gut verstehen” (to get on well with) or “vertragen” (to tolerate) as clues to whether your new pet will be good with other animals or young children in the house. 

It’s not uncommon for animal shelters to ask for people with a quiet and regular routine or people (like retirees) who will have a lot of spare time for their new pet, so that’s also something to be aware of. 

  • Personality traits and experience 

Of course, a crucial thing to find out is what kind of personality each animal has, such as whether it’s had traumatic experiences in the past and how it relates to people. With dogs, crucial factors to consider are whether your new canine friend has learned any of the basic commands (Grundkommandos), whether it can travel in cars and on public transport, and how long it can be left alone for. Some animals may also have health issues and require medication.

Since even non-traumatised dogs can require a lot of patience and understanding, you’ll probably see animal shelters state a preference for “Hundeerfahrene Menschen” (experienced dog owners) or “Rassenerfahrene Menschen” (people with experience of that breed) quite often. If you’re a complete beginner, you may get lucky and find the golden worlds: “für Anfänger geignet” (suitable for beginners), which is your cue to get on the phone right away. 

READ ALSO: What Americans need to know about bringing their pets to Europe

Step Three: Arrange a visit 

If you’ve found a potential pet that looks perfectly suited to your circumstances, the next step is to drop the animal shelter an email or call to express your interest and try and arrange a visit.

If you send a message, be sure to mention what makes you suitable – are you at home a lot as a freelancer, do you have a big house and garden, or do you have experience with that particular breed of cat or dog? If the shelter is inundated with enquiries, this sort of thing could help you stand out from the crowd.

A rabbit waits for its forever-home at a shelter in Kassel, Hesse

A rabbit waits for its forever-home at a shelter in Kassel, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

Though Covid rules have eased up a lot in Germany in the previous months, shelters may still have their own restrictions in place, so check on their website to see what their visiting policy is. Once you know all of that, you should be able to arrange a suitable to come and meet one or two of the animals. 

Don’t necessarily expect to go there and come back with a new pet the same day. With dogs and cats in particular, the shelter may request two or three visits – or even several – to build a good relationship with the animal first. Which brings us to our next point… 

Step Four: Prove your suitability 

As we’ve mentioned, adopting a pet in Germany isn’t just about picking up the cutest pup or kitty in the shelter. You should expect a house visit so that the rescue centre can assess whether your living space would be safe and spacious enough for your animal. If you need to secure your balcony for a cat, for example, you’ll probably need to do this beforehand so that they can see you have the right up set-up in your apartment.

Along with assessments of your house or flat, you may be asked questions about your working habits, living arrangements, plans for the future and experience with previous pets. This is to ensure that your lifestyle will be a good fit for your new pet and to minimise the chance of you having to give the animal back in the future. 

If everything fits, the last hurdle is pay a small adoption fee, which will vary from shelter to shelter, and take your new pet home. 

What else should I know?

You may feel like there are financial barriers to adopting a pet, but the biggest and most well-funded animal shelters in Germany try to make this less of an issue. Tierheim Berlin, for example, generally covers the cost of medication and medical treatment for elderly animals that are adopted, and you can also get free food for the animal if you pick it up yourself.

Another thing to understand is that, even if it doesn’t look like it, there may be a suitable animal at the shelter for you. Very old cats, for example, are sometimes not listed on websites but are well suited to small living spaces where they can relax and sleep all day. The best way to find out is to build a relationship with the shelter and show that you’re a reliable and dedicated person. Once they know your circumstances, they may recommend an animal they think would be happy to live with you – so don’t give up right away just because you don’t live in a sprawling ranch in the countryside.

European shorthair cats Jonas und Hubi at a shelter in Hamburg

European shorthair cats Jonas und Hubi at a shelter in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

If you’re getting a dog, remember that you will need to register it at your local Bürgeramt and that it will also be subject to “dog tax” (Hundesteuer). The amount of this tax varies from state to state, and could be anywhere from €90 in Hamburg to €186 in Rhineland-Palatinate. The aim of this tax is to prevent people getting too many dogs, so the amount goes up for every additional dog you get. Some states provide relief from dog tax if you get your dog from a rescue home. In Berlin, for example, you won’t have to pay dog tax for the first five years. 

In some states, you will also have to take out personal liability insurance in case your pet harms anything or anyone. In North Rhine-Westphalia, this applies to anyone with an animal larger than 40cm. You may also want to take out pet insurance for any unforeseen costs. 

READ ALSO: 

