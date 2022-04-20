For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Austria vs Germany: Which country is better to move to?
Thinking of a move to a German-speaking Europe but aren't sure about Germany or Austria? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 20 April 2022 12:06 CEST
Which country is better to move to - Austria or Germany? (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash).
For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: How to adopt a pet in Germany
Desperate for a furry addition to the family but unsure about the process of adopting in Germany? Never fear - it's not as hard as you may think. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
Published: 4 April 2022 16:57 CEST
Updated: 9 April 2022 08:54 CEST
Updated: 9 April 2022 08:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments