UKRAINE

Germany seizes world’s largest yacht owned by Russian oligarch

Germany has officially confiscated the world's largest super yacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, police sources said on Thursday. The confiscation is part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Published: 15 April 2022 12:43 CEST
dilbar luxury russian yacht
The yacht Dilbar, covered with plastic sheets is docked in a shipyard of Blohm & Voss in the harbour of Hamburg, on the evening of March 3, 2022. (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP)

The 156-metre (1,680-feet) long “Dilbar” has an estimated value of $600 million (555 million euros) according to Forbes magazine.

Since last October the boat has been docked for repairs in a Hamburg shipyard.

German customs had been eyeing the superyacht for several weeks, but could not formally seize it earlier due to a legal imbroglio over its ownership.

Eventually the German Federal Judicial Police indicated that they had succeeded “after lengthy investigations, and in spite of concealment via offshore companies, in identifying the owner of the M/S Dilbar and it is Gulbakhor Ismailova, the sister of Alisher Usmanov”.

“The luxury yacht is now under the sanctions regime and so could be confiscated in Hamburg,” police added on Twitter.

The Russian billionaire and his sister are both targeted by European sanctions against Russian oligarchs as well as members of their families.

Usmanov, 68, was ranked sixth in the Sunday Times’ list of the richest people in the UK in 2021.

He is one of dozens of Russian oligarchs hit by Western sanctions since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, English Premier League football club Everton suspended its sponsorship agreements with several companies in which Usmanov held shares.

The confiscation of the “Dilbar” is just the latest in a string of seizures of Russian superyachts under the Western sanctions.

Majority of Germans ‘in favour’ of delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine

55 percent of respondents in a poll by ARD’s morning news programme said they were in favour of Germany supplying weapons such as tanks and fighter jets.

Published: 14 April 2022 10:05 CEST
According to the latest DeutschlandTrend survey, 55 percent of German citizens support the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, while 37 percent are against it. 

The poll – a monthly survey of political sentiment for ARD and die Welt – also shows that supporters of the Greens, SPD, FDP and CDU/CSU are overwhelmingly in favour of the arms deliveries, while the majority of AfD voters are against them.

The question of whether to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons – primarily battle tanks – is currently a thorny issue for politicians. 

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken out in favour of increased military support, while Chancellor Scholz has so far publicly insisted that Germany is still weighing up whether to deliver such weapons to Ukraine.

He is, however, coming under increasing pressure to change course on this issue. A visit by three leading cross-party parliamentarians to Lviv in Ukraine earlier in the week revealed that Ukrainians are holding out hope for heavier weapons from Germany to help defend their country from escalating Russian attacks.

Which weapons have Germany already supplied?

According to information provided by German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, by the end of March weapons and other military material worth more than 80 million euros had been delivered to Ukraine since the start of the war. 

Among them are light tank and anti-aircraft weapons, machine guns, ammunition, vehicles and material for medical care. 

Ukraine has also purchased weapons directly from the German arms industry at its own expense. 

