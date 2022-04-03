Read news from:
As restrictions end most people in Germany want to keep wearing masks: survey

Despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions across most of the country, the majority of people want to keep wearing masks when out shopping, a survey published on Sunday found.

Published: 3 April 2022 16:35 CEST
A customer wearing a face mask makes purchases at a German supermarket
A customer wearing a face mask makes purchases at a supermarket in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

According to an Insa poll of 1,000 people published by Bild am Sonntag, 63 percent of residents in Germany would choose to don a mask to go the supermarket even though they are no longer required in most states.

Only 29 percent of respondents said they didn’t want to do this and eight percent of those questioned declined to answer.

Politicians are also split on whether it was right to end restrictions now.

FDP leader Christian Lindner defended the end of Covid-19 measures, telling Bild am Sonntag that restrictions on freedom were “no longer proportionate”.

However, he said that vaccination and Covid-19 tests should remain free.

“The pandemic is not over. That’s why, as Minister of Finance, I will ensure that there are still free tests and vaccinations available.”

But others felt the end of the measures – which expired overnight in most of Germany’s 16 states – had come too soon.

Chair of the CSU state group Alexander Dobrindt would have liked the mask mandate to have stayed in place, for example, for shopping.

“At a time when the number of infections is very high, it is premature to end almost all protective measures,” he said.

Infection levels have declined in the last few days but remain high. Data from the Robert Koch Institute showed that there were 1,457.9 new infections per 100,000 people on Sunday, down from 1,723.8 a week earlier.

And the head of the Marburger Bund doctors’ union, Susanne Johna, called for people to continue wearing masks indoors.

“Especially in supermarkets and restaurants, masks are still very important to contain infections,” she told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland newsroom on Saturday.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is also in favour of continuing to wear masks in indoor public areas: “The risk of becoming infected has hardly ever been higher than it is now”.

On Deutschlandfunk, Lauterbach referred to the 200 to 300 people who are dying every day from in connection with Covid. “That is not acceptable. That’s one plane crash every day.”

Despite protests from several federal states, the legal basis for the two-week extension of Covid restrictions expired overnight on Saturday and, with it, measures like the 'G' Covid entry pass system to get into public places and the mask mandate in shops and restaurants for most of Germany.

The ‘hotspot’ states keeping Covid rules as restrictions end across rest of Germany

While most states ditched Covid-19 measures overnight on Saturday, a couple are keeping the rules in place via a special regulation in the new Covid Infection Protection Law.

Published: 3 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 14:35 CEST
The 'hotspot' states keeping Covid rules as restrictions end across rest of Germany

Despite protests from several federal states, the legal basis for the two-week extension of Covid restrictions expired overnight and, with it, measures like the ‘G’ Covid entry pass system to get into public places like restaurants have also come to an end across most of Germany.

Germany’s coalition government pushed through the new legal framework that brought about the extensive end of Covid-19 measures with the justification that the health system was not overloaded at a national level and that stricter rules could be issued regionally, if necessary.

So, as of Sunday, April 3rd, 2G and 3G access rules no longer apply in most German states. That means people no longer have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to visit most public places. 

With restrictions mostly over, it’s no longer compulsory to wear masks in shops, museums, restaurants or schools across most of Germany – unless the company, shop or facility requires them, which it is allowed to do irrespective of national or state rules.

Berlin was ahead of the game and already ditched most Covid rules on Friday, April 1st.

This means that in most states there are now only a few settings where you need to wear a mask, such as areas where there are vulnerable people like hospitals and nursing homes, as well as on long-distance public transport.

State differences
However, restrictions are still in force in some states.

Two states – Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – have declared themselves ‘hotspots’, which means they can keep existing Covid-19 restrictions, such as the mask mandate and 2G/3G requirements for access to public places.

The differences were already apparent on Sunday. For example, if you wanted to go shopping in Hamburg, you needed an FFP2 mask. But just over the city limits in Schleswig-Holstein or Lower Saxony, you could go into shops without one.

The ‘hotspot’ regulation is part of the new Covid Infection Protection Law; if state parliaments believe there is a critical situation – whether that’s in a city district, a state or the entire country – and vote it in, then tougher Covid measures, such as the mask mandate, ‘G’ access requirements, or social distancing, can remain or be reintroduced.

This is what Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have done. Other states, including Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, have so far said they do not see a legal basis for introducing the rule.

However, the criteria for what constitutes a hotspot is not exactly crystal clear, which has made several of the states unhappy.

The Covid Infection Protection Law says hotspots are areas where “there is a concrete risk of a dynamically spreading infection situation” in a “specifically named regional authority” but does not set a threshold for this.

The general prerequisite, however, is either that a dangerous virus variant is circulating, or particularly high case numbers are putting hospitals at risk of becoming overwhelmed. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently named specific criteria to measures the latter: if hospitals could no longer provide emergency care – because of too many Covid patients or staff shortages, if they had to cancel scheduled procedures or transfer patients to other hospitals – as well as if specifications on a minimum presence of nursing staff could not be met.

However, the hotspot measures don’t last indefinitely: unless parliament extends them, they expire automatically three months after introduction.

The hotspot rule of the new law is valid until September 23rd, but a follow-up law could be implemented in autumn if, for example, there is another surge in cases that puts hospital capacity at risk.

Cases remain high
Although the number of new infections has been falling across Germany for a few days, they’re still high.

On Sunday, the number of new infections nationally per 100,000 people stood at 1,457.9, down from 1,723.8 a week earlier, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania may be the only designated hotspots at this time, but the only federal state with a seven-day incidence of fewer than 1,000 Covid infections per 100,000 people is Berlin at 872.4.

The incidence rate in Hamburg stands at 1,196.2 with Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at 1,806.0, the fifth highest level out of the 16 states. It’s Saarland, however, that has the most infections currently with an incidence rate of 2,210.9 – the only federal state with an incidence above 2,000.

