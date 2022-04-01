Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Germany struck by snow and frost as wintry temperatures return

Winter seems to have returned to Germany on the first day of April as several regions in Germany were hit by snow.

Published: 1 April 2022 12:39 CEST
Snow in Lower Saxony
A man walked on a snowy street lined with cherry blossom trees in Laatzen, Lower Saxony, on April 1st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

According to the German Weather Serivce (DWD), both high and lower-altitude regions saw heavy snow, with parts of the motorway in North Rhine-Westphalia needing to be de-iced.

On Friday afternoon, more snowfall was expected in central and southern Germany, particularly in the regions surrounding the Alps. In the northern half of the country, temperatures in the low single-digits and windstorms were forecast.

Slippery roads are also possible again due to the snow and ice. A spokesperson for the German Weather Service told DPA that people in the coldest areas should drive with caution. 

In Baden-Württemberg, fresh snow fell in the Black Forest and the Swabian Alps on Friday morning and is set to continue into the weekend.

According to DWD, up to 10 centimetres of snow may fall over the course of the day, particularly in the northeast of Baden-Württemberg at higher elevations. 

People in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia can also expect a wintry Friday, with snowfall at times.

The first day of the weekend looks set to bring even more snow to the south, with up to 10 inches of snowfall at higher altitudes. The cold spell is likely to retreat during the night, however, with the winter wonderland becoming a little more springlike over the course of Sunday.

READ ALSO: Germany to see return of winter weather

Article continues below video

For those desperate for a return to clear blue skies and balmy temperatures, meteorologists have some bad news.

“Will it be spring-like again? No,” says DWD’s Tobias Reinartz. “Although it will become somewhat milder again (which is no real feat), it will mostly remain cool for April in the coming week.

“It will also be stormy and very unstable with some sleet now and then. All in all, the weather will be more autumnal than spring-like.”

DWD has also warned that the return of wintry temperatures after several weeks of warmth and sunshine could pose a problem for gardeners whose plants are already in bloom.

Frost damage is a particular risk for plants close to the ground, with the potential to damage crops of strawberries and other fruits. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Germany to see return of winter weather

Germany has enjoyed sunny days, clear skies and largely dry weather, leaving many to think spring is here to stay. But forecasters say another winter spell is coming - and possibly even snow.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:24 CEST
Germany to see return of winter weather

Many of us in Germany have no doubt been enjoying the spring-like weather of late. 

But the dry and pleasant spell is coming to an end for now – with sleet and possibly snow forecast for later this week.

Monday was the last day of the period of good weather, said the German Weather Service (DWD) in its forecast. Now the situation in Europe is changing. “Polar air will flow into Germany from Scandinavia in the coming days,” said the DWD.

According to the experts, clouds and sun will alternate in the north on Wednesday, and isolated sleet or snow showers are possible. In the centre and south of Germany, the sky will remain heavily clouded over – with rain, which could also turn into sleet or snow in the mountains. In the south, isolated thunderstorms are to be expected.

READ ALSO: Germany sees sunny spring start with temperatures up to 20C

Winter arrives at the weekend

The DWD said highs will range from 4C to 15C from north to south. At night, temperatures will drop to 5C in the south and to -3C in the north.

According to their forecast, it will continue to rain on Thursday, but there will also be longer sunny spells on coastal areas. Highs are expected to range between 4C and 8C, with a little more sun in the west bringing temperatures up to 10C.

But winter will forcefully return at the weekend.

“Snow, frost and icy conditions will be an issue again,” the DWD said. “On Friday and Saturday, the peak of the cold spell will be reached.”

Temperatures then will reach between 2C and 7C, and it will be frosty at night.

South of the Danube and especially in the Alps there will likely be snow. Otherwise, localised rain, sleet and sleet showers are on the way, especially towards the coast and in the neighbouring inland areas, said the DWD.

Time to dig out your winter coat once more. 

SHOW COMMENTS