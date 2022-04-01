Germany struck by snow and frost as wintry temperatures return

According to the German Weather Serivce (DWD), both high and lower-altitude regions saw heavy snow, with parts of the motorway in North Rhine-Westphalia needing to be de-iced.

On Friday afternoon, more snowfall was expected in central and southern Germany, particularly in the regions surrounding the Alps. In the northern half of the country, temperatures in the low single-digits and windstorms were forecast.

Slippery roads are also possible again due to the snow and ice. A spokesperson for the German Weather Service told DPA that people in the coldest areas should drive with caution.

In Baden-Württemberg, fresh snow fell in the Black Forest and the Swabian Alps on Friday morning and is set to continue into the weekend.

According to DWD, up to 10 centimetres of snow may fall over the course of the day, particularly in the northeast of Baden-Württemberg at higher elevations.

People in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia can also expect a wintry Friday, with snowfall at times.

The first day of the weekend looks set to bring even more snow to the south, with up to 10 inches of snowfall at higher altitudes. The cold spell is likely to retreat during the night, however, with the winter wonderland becoming a little more springlike over the course of Sunday.

For those desperate for a return to clear blue skies and balmy temperatures, meteorologists have some bad news.

“Will it be spring-like again? No,” says DWD’s Tobias Reinartz. “Although it will become somewhat milder again (which is no real feat), it will mostly remain cool for April in the coming week.

“It will also be stormy and very unstable with some sleet now and then. All in all, the weather will be more autumnal than spring-like.”

DWD has also warned that the return of wintry temperatures after several weeks of warmth and sunshine could pose a problem for gardeners whose plants are already in bloom.

Frost damage is a particular risk for plants close to the ground, with the potential to damage crops of strawberries and other fruits.