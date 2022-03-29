Germany to see return of winter weather

Many of us in Germany have no doubt been enjoying the spring-like weather of late.

But the dry and pleasant spell is coming to an end for now – with sleet and possibly snow forecast for later this week.

Monday was the last day of the period of good weather, said the German Weather Service (DWD) in its forecast. Now the situation in Europe is changing. “Polar air will flow into Germany from Scandinavia in the coming days,” said the DWD.

According to the experts, clouds and sun will alternate in the north on Wednesday, and isolated sleet or snow showers are possible. In the centre and south of Germany, the sky will remain heavily clouded over – with rain, which could also turn into sleet or snow in the mountains. In the south, isolated thunderstorms are to be expected.

Winter arrives at the weekend

The DWD said highs will range from 4C to 15C from north to south. At night, temperatures will drop to 5C in the south and to -3C in the north.

According to their forecast, it will continue to rain on Thursday, but there will also be longer sunny spells on coastal areas. Highs are expected to range between 4C and 8C, with a little more sun in the west bringing temperatures up to 10C.

But winter will forcefully return at the weekend.

“Snow, frost and icy conditions will be an issue again,” the DWD said. “On Friday and Saturday, the peak of the cold spell will be reached.”

Temperatures then will reach between 2C and 7C, and it will be frosty at night.

South of the Danube and especially in the Alps there will likely be snow. Otherwise, localised rain, sleet and sleet showers are on the way, especially towards the coast and in the neighbouring inland areas, said the DWD.

Time to dig out your winter coat once more.