German word of the day: Der Eigentumsfritze

Millennials who spend their money on property instead of on coffee and avocado toast are not held in high regard in rent-loving Germany. In fact there's a word for these people...

Published: 1 April 2022 10:13 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

If you’ve ever lived in Germany, you’ll be aware that most people rent their homes. In fact, the Bundesrepublik has the lowest level of property ownership in the EU, with just over half of the population owning their own home. 

In the capital Berlin the proportion of tenants is even higher – around 85 percent of people rent rather than buy their homes. 

So those ambitious millennials – and others – who choose to forgo daily brunch and three flat whites at expensive hipster cafes, and instead pour their money into buying a property, are in the minority (especially in cities like Berlin). 

And yes, there’s a German word for them: if you hear someone being called der Eigenstumsfritze then this is what they’re talking about. This word refers to someone who is too into splashing their cash on property.

The Eigenstumsfritze isn’t used for your average family saving up to buy a home over many years in the suburbs. It’s specifically used in the context for annoying young people who are doing too well for themselves – like the 28-year-old overachieving software developer types who move to places like Friedrichshain in Berlin with a million euros spare to live out their dream of trying to become a DJ. Or the influencers who own a Munich apartment decked out in all the latest trendy furniture. 

For Germans who enjoy regular coffee and brunch (which includes smashed avocado toast – much to the annoyance of Australian millionaires), giving up these things to buy a home when you can buy a slap-up meal at a cafe instead is simply ridiculous. 

In fact, as a well-heeled millennial walks past on the way to a flat-viewing, you’ll likely hear grey-haired Berliners muttering to themselves in the few local pubs left in Friedrichshain: “Ach, der ist wohl noch ein Eigentumsfritze. Wohnungen sind so teuer. Es wäre viel Sinnvoller, 30,000-mal Brunch zu kaufen!” (“Ugh, that’s probably another property obsessive. Flats are so expensive, it would make a lot more more sense to buy 30,000 brunches.”)

A coffee in Berlin.

Why would you give up coffee art to buy a place? Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Eigenstumsfritze is made up of the German word das Eigentum, which means property, and Fritze, which in fact comes from the surname Fritz.

It’s a typical German thing to use the name-as-suffix as an insult. You’ll also find a few more variations with Fritz, which appears to be used because it is such a generic German name.

A Werbefritze, for instance, is an annoying some bigshot in the advertising business (think Don Draper). An ‘Ökofritze’ is someone who’s just a bit too into their organic food (think well-off Green voting families in German cities).

The cultural lesson here is to remember just how important Frühstück is to Germans – and no amount of “capital investment opportunities” will make them think otherwise.

Example:

Man denke nur an all die Cappuccinos, den er mit 3,5 Millionen Euro kaufen könnte! Was für ein Eigentumsfritze!

Think of all the coffee he could buy with €3.5 million! What an Eigentumfritze!

Did you work it out? This is of course an Aprilscherz the German version of an April fool.

While Germans do tend to favour renting homes rather than buying, we’re not aware that this word actually exists. However, we’d like to point out that it is true that Germans do use names as insults and Fritz is a common one.

READ MORE: Why traditional German names are often used as insults

You can find more real German words of the day HERE.

German word of the day: Duzen/Siezen 

When learning the German language, you are bound to be faced with the precarious business of when to use du or Sie – the informal and formal forms of “you”. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:53 CEST
What is duzen?

Duzen is the verb signifying using the informal “you”. Siezen on the other hand is using the formal “you” and is conjugated with the same forms as sie (they, 3rd person plural). But when do you use which form?

In the English language it is never an issue but Germans choose the Sie when addressing people you may not know or to show respect, such as to elders or teachers, and can be both singular and plural. Du on the other hand is used with people you know well, friends and family, or with children.

It is often hard to decide which form of you to use, and it is not rare to ask which “you” one prefers or be given permission to use the informal du. To be on the safe side, Siezen is often recommended.

The Duden dictionary explains that “in principle, the correct form of address in business life or with new contacts is ‘Sie’, and especially in a professional environment this maintains a necessary and useful distance. It is possible that people feel harassed or disrespected if they are addressed as ‘du’ without being asked.”

The decision is not always so straightforward

There are also different mixed forms of formal and informal depending on the region: the “Hamburger Sie” involves addressing a person with “Sie” and their first name, and the “Münchner du” involves addressing with the surname while simultaneously using the informal du. 

It is also not uncommon to use the capitalised Du form to indicate formality, without the use of siezen.

READ ALSO: To du or not to du? How to crack Germany’s tricky etiquette dilemma

The end of Sie?

Making the leap from Sie to du has historically been a significant moment in any interpersonal relationship in Germany.

In recent years, however, the use of the formal Sie is becoming a lot less common. On social media such as Facebook or Twitter the du form has long been the go-to. The more personal form of address could help break down rigid hierarchies and creates a closeness and familiarity, as opposed to the distant Sie

Back in 2003, Ikea was the first business in Germany to start addressing their customers as du, citing the traditions of their Swedish origin. Many companies, such as Ikea, Adidas, Apple and Aldi have since followed suit and it seems Germans are getting more on board. In the German cosmopolitan capital Berlin, this is especially true. 

Berlin’s public transport company (BVG) addresses its customers with du – their slogan being “Weil wir dich lieben” (“Because we love you”). Petra Nelken, spokesperson of the BVG, explained that the duzen in their campaigns worked because the company does not take themselves too seriously. She also added that the BVG was dealing with a new generation, in which the du is becoming more natural.

Berlin's BVG uses the informal 'du' in an advert to say "because we love you".

Berlin’s BVG uses the informal ‘du’ in an advert that says: “because we love you”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Germany’s career network Xing has similar views, believing that a cultural change is constantly developing, before deciding to address their users exclusively with du as a way to create a better togetherness in the professional environment. Linguist Stefanie Stricker from the University of Bamberg also pointed to this language change, especially in the current generation.

It seems however, that even the young generation lean towards using the formal Sie in formal situations. Plus, Siezen is not only a German thing, with many other languages having a formal “you”, and lots of Germans continuing to view its usage with importance. And so while it is becoming less common, Sie is not dying out by any means.

Examples:

Wie geht es dir?

How are you? (informal)

Wie geht es Ihnen?

How are you? (formal)

Bist du schon angekommen?

Have you already arrived? (informal)

Sind Sie schon angekommen?

Have you already arrived? (formal)

Hamburger Sie

Thomas, können Sie mir helfen?

Thomas, can you help me?

Münchner Du

“Müller, kannst du mir helfen?”

Müller, can you help me?

