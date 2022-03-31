Read news from:
Suspect detained over Darmstadt university ‘poison attack’

Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal justice authorities said Thursday they had detained a troubled female student now facing charges of attempted murder.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:45 CEST
A building at TU Darmstadt after the poisoning attack last year.
A building at TU Darmstadt after the poisoning attack last year. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

The 32-year-old suspect was immediately placed in psychiatric care and may not be criminally culpable due to her mental state, police and prosecutors in the western city of Darmstadt, near Frankfurt, said in a joint statement.

Investigators probing the case from last August at the city’s Technical University (TU Darmstadt) said that attention turned to the woman based on forensic traces left at the scene of the crime and accounts from more than 1,000 witnesses.

“The findings indicate that the suspect felt persecuted by the affected staff,” they said.

Police had raced to the campus when seven people in one building reported “serious health problems including symptoms of poisoning” after consuming food or drink to which a “harmful substance” had been introduced.

Two of the victims had to be taken to a hospital in nearby Frankfurt while others were treated at the scene.

A 30-year-old was briefly in a critical condition and his skin reportedly turned blue in what police said was an effect of the toxin.

Milk and water containers were among the items apparently spiked the weekend before with a chemical, which police described as having a noticeably “pungent smell”.

The affected building, part of the Department of Materials- and Geosciences, was cordoned off and foodstuffs on site taken away for investigation in what the university described as a “poison attack”.

Several poisoning incidents in Germany have made headlines in recent years.

In December 2019, five newborn babies were poisoned with morphine, but a nurse who was initially arrested for the crime was subsequently released.

The babies, aged between one day and five weeks at the time, all survived the attempted poisoning. No one has been charged over the case.

A German court in 2019 sentenced Klaus O. to life in prison for spiking his colleagues’ sandwiches with a poisonous powder containing lead, mercury and cadmium compounds.

He was caught red-handed in 2018 trying to poison other colleagues.

CRIME

Germany searches 100 suspects over political hate speech

Police searched and questioned more than 100 suspects in Germany on Tuesday over hate speech directed at politicians on social media during last year's election campaign, authorities said.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:09 CET
The suspects were identified after investigators combed through more than 600 social media posts, according to federal police and the national internet crime hub ZIT in Frankfurt. 

They are accused of directly insulting politicians from all parties represented in the Bundestag parliament as well as spreading false information, including fake quotes, according to the authorities.

Two thirds of the politicians targeted were women.

The suspects were based in 13 of Germany’s 16 states including the capital Berlin, where police searched eight private addresses.

In Rhineland-Palatinate state, police found weapons, ammunition and other illegal objects on one of the suspects.

Germany introduced stronger penalties last year against hate speech directed at politicians after the murder of pro-migration politician Walter Lübcke by a neo-Nazi in 2019.

“Freedom of expression reaches its limits as soon as it comes to defamation, insults and threats,” said federal police chief Holger Muench.

The day of raids made it clear that “anyone who posts hate speech must expect the police to show up at their door”, he said.

Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann said posting hate speech on social media was “not a trivial offence” and he hoped the searches would deter others from posting such content.

