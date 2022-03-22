Read news from:
Hundreds of flights cancelled across Germany as security staff strike

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at airports across Germany on Tuesday as security staff walked out in a dispute over wages.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:50 CET
Departure board shows several flights cancelled at Hamburg airport on Tuesday.
Departure board shows several flights cancelled at Hamburg airport on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

The one-day strike called by labour union Verdi affected eight airports, including the country’s largest in Frankfurt which asked passengers not to come to the airport.

It marks the latest escalation in a row about higher pay for roughly 25,000 airport security personnel, and comes after warning strikes already caused
travel disruptions last week.

As of mid-afternoon, Berlin-Brandenburg and Düsseldorf airport each had cancelled around 140 flights, while Hamburg said it had scrapped all 88 planned departures for the day.

Frankfurt airport had axed 118 flights, operator Fraport said.

At Düsseldorf Airport, 140 of a total of 260 departures and arrivals were cancelled as of mid-afternoon, and at Cologne-Bonn Airport, 50 of 60 take-offs were axed. The situation was similar in Stuttgart, where, according to a spokeswoman, 40 out of 50 departures were cancelled.

The airports of Bremen and Hanover were also badly affected.

The Verdi union is asking for at least one euro more per hour ($1.10) for staff, and wants to standardise salaries nationwide in what would amount to a
pay hike of up to 40 percent for workers in some regions.

Security checks are under the supervision of the Federal Police and are largely outsourced to private service providers. Security workers at Bavarian airports are paid according to the collective agreement and are therefore not affected by the current strikes.

The BDLS, the German association of aviation safety companies that is negotiating with Verdi, has accused the union of not being “constructive” in the talks.

The industrial action was criticised by the German Aviation Association (BDL), which said it dealt a further blow to an industry still struggling to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The strike “affects mainly air travel and many thousands of passengers”, said BDL executive director Matthias von Randow, calling the stoppage “unfair” and “disproportionate”.

The next round of talks is scheduled for Thursday.

Eight German airports hit by security staff strike

A fresh strike involving security staff at eight German airports - including Berlin, Frankfurt and Stuttgart - will affect air travellers on Tuesday.

Published: 21 March 2022 15:43 CET
Updated: 22 March 2022 08:56 CET
Trade union Verdi announced on Monday that it was calling another all-day strike and urged its members to walk out on Tuesday.

Security staff at Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Cologne-Bonn airports will be taking part in the industrial action, which is being held in a collective bargaining dispute about pay and conditions. 

It comes following two strikes last week that affected several German airports – and led to massive disruption.

Tens of thousands of air passengers were affected on both days – facing cancellations or severe delays. Two thirds of all departures were cancelled last Monday at Berlin airport.

Strikes at some airports were also held at the end of February. 

Airports are expecting more chaos for travellers on Tuesday. Passengers have been urged to check in advance with their airline to see if their flight is cancelled. If it is going ahead they should allow extra time at the airport, bosses have urged. 

“We expect considerable restrictions in air traffic,” a spokesman for the operating company at Berlin’s BER airport said on Monday.

“The strike activities are expected to cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day,” a statement from Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said. 

The airport said passengers flying from Frankfurt “will not be able to pass through the legally required security checks and get to their flights” and strongly advised those affected to avoid coming to the airport. 

“We expect that transfer processes for connecting passengers in the transit area will still largely be possible,” Frankfurt airport added. “Nevertheless, also transfer passengers should expect disruptions and delays due to the strike.”

A spokeswoman from Stuttgart airport said: “We strongly advise travellers to check the flight status with the airline before going to the airport.”

The ‘warning strikes’ are part of a collective bargaining dispute between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). The union is negotiating with the employers’ association on wage increases for 25,000 security staff nationwide, among other issues.

But so far, four rounds of negotiations have failed. Both sides plan to meet again for talks this Thursday.  

