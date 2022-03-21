Read news from:
Security staff at eight German airports set to strike Tuesday

A fresh strike involving security staff at eight German airports - including Berlin, Frankfurt and Stuttgart - will affect air travellers on Tuesday.

Published: 21 March 2022
Long queues form at the security checkpoint at Hamburg Airport during strike action last week.
Long queues form at the security checkpoint at Hamburg Airport during strike action last week.

Trade union Verdi announced on Monday that it was calling another all-day strike and urged its members to walk out on Tuesday.

Security staff at Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Cologne-Bonn airports will be taking part in the industrial action, which is being held in a collective bargaining dispute about pay and conditions. 

It comes following two strikes last week that affected several German airports – and led to massive disruption.

Tens of thousands of air passengers were affected on both days – facing cancellations or severe delays. Two thirds of all departures were cancelled last Monday at Berlin airport.

Strikes at some airports were also held at the end of February. 

Airports are expecting more chaos for travellers this week. Passengers have been urged to check in advance with their airline to see if their flight is cancelled. If it is going ahead they should allow extra time at the airport, bosses have urged. 

“We expect considerable restrictions in air traffic,” a spokesman for the operating company at Berlin’s BER airport said on Monday.

“The strike activities are expected to cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day,” a statement from Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said. 

The airport said passengers flying from Frankfurt “will not be able to pass through the legally required security checks and get to their flights” and strongly advised those affected to avoid coming to the airport. 

“We expect that transfer processes for connecting passengers in the transit area will still largely be possible,” Frankfurt airport added. “Nevertheless, also transfer passengers should expect disruptions and delays due to the strike.”

The ‘warning strikes’ are part of a collective bargaining dispute between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). The union is negotiating with the employers’ association on wage increases for 25,000 security staff nationwide, among other issues.

But so far, four rounds of negotiations have failed. Both sides plan to meet again for talks this Thursday.  

