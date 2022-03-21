Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 VACCINES

German vaccination campaign falters as Novavax fails to convince sceptics

Despite high hopes that the new Novavax vaccine would be more appealing to vaccination sceptics, Germany is still carrying out just a few thousand initial jabs per day.

Published: 21 March 2022 11:20 CET
Vaccination centre
A single woman waits in an otherwise empty vaccination centre in Potsdam, Brandenburg, on March 18th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

A new Covid vaccine designed to convince the unvaccinated appears to have fallen at the first hurdle as doctors in Germany report a disappointing take up for the product.

When the first 1.4 million doses of Novavax were delivered to Germany in February, it was hoped that the more “classical” method of developing the vaccine would ease the concern of people who were suspicious of the mRNA and vector vaccines currently on the market. 

But less than four weeks later, the latest statistics reveal that just 40,000 people throughout the country have opted to get inoculated with the new vaccine.

In the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, where more than 26 percent of the population are still unvaccinated, just 4,000 people have received a dose of Novavax so far, leaving around 196,000 doses so far unused. 

According to a recent report by Tagesschau, one vaccination clinic in Stuttgart is only administering around 50 doses of the new vaccine per day. 

In Saxony, around 2,400 people have had their first shot of vaccine with Novavax and just under 700 have had two doses. Saxony has the largest proportion of unvaccinated people in the country, with around 35 percent of the state’s population still unvaccinated. 

Novavax is a so-called protein vaccine which contains coronavirus-like particles which stimulate the immune system to produce defence antibodies and T-cells against Covid-19, and is therefore considered a more traditional type of vaccine, similar to the flu jab.

It is also said to have fewer short-term side effects than other types of Covid vaccines.

An estimated four million doses of the vaccine were delivered in the first quarter of the year, with around 30 million more doses due to be delivered between April and June. 

With polls suggesting that unvaccinated people had a widespread distrust in new vaccine technologies such as mRNA, there were hopes that this ‘inactive’ vaccine would be enough to turn the tide. 

But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has claimed that similar types of disinformation around Novavax are circulating on the internet in vaccine-sceptic circles.

This could be dissuading many from opting to get the jab.

Vaccination campaign falters

The poor take-up for Novavax comes as the Covid vaccination campaign stalls across the country.

The number of doses of vaccine issued daily has declined rapidly since mid-January 2022, when the government’s booster campaign reached its peak.

On Sunday, just 9,000 vaccine doses were administered in the whole of Germany, 5,000 of which were booster jabs. Of the remaining 4,000, half were first doses and half were second doses.

With the increasingly low take-up, the government could decide to close many of the remaining state vaccination centres.

However, the head of the Covid-19 Crisis Team, Major General Carsten Breuer, has spoken out against this course of action. 

Speaking to DPA on Monday, Breuer said that the basic prerequisite for further necessary vaccinations is that the infrastructure is in place, “from the logistics to the needle in the upper arm”.

“We must now consider whether we can really close vaccination centres and if so, how quickly we can then start them up again,” he added.

He said it must be clarified to what extent doctors in private practice could then take over vaccinations and what would be covered by the public health service.

“The goal must be that if necessary, and I am thinking of worst-case scenarios, we can vaccinate the entire population, i.e. all those willing to be vaccinated in Germany, within the shortest possible time,” said Breuer.

The news comes ahead of a key parliamentary vote on whether to introduce a general vaccine mandate, which is set to take place in April.

However, with two different visions for the mandate and one bill rejecting it competing in the Bundestag, there are concerns that no one group will be able to secure a majority. 

As of Monday, 75.8 percent of the German population was fully vaccinated against Covid, while 58.2 percent had also received a booster jab. 

COVID-19 VACCINES

What you need to know about Germany’s Covid vaccine mandate for health staff

A partial vaccine mandate comes into force in Germany this week, affecting health and care staff. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 March 2022 12:29 CET
What you need to know about Germany's Covid vaccine mandate for health staff

What’s happening?

From March 15th, health and care workers in Germany have to prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered. If they can’t provide this proof they face fines or bans from working – but states are not likely to enforce this immediately. 

The regulation covers employees in hospitals as well as care homes, day clinics, emergency services, doctors’ surgeries and disability centres. Everyone working in affected facilities and companies has to submit proof to management by the end of the day on Tuesday. 

Staff in these areas will also have to show proof of their Covid status in future to their local authority if requested to do so. 

Meanwhile, bosses will be unable to employ staff who have not been vaccinated or recovered.

There is an exception for those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons. They can show their employers a certificate from their GP.

What’s the aim?

The government says it wants to protect particularly vulnerable groups, and that a high vaccination rate is essential in these areas 

The bill says that staff in health and caring professions have a “special responsibility” because they have intensive and close contact with “groups of people at high risk of severe or even fatal Covid-19 disease progression”.

Will there be a vaccine mandate for everyone in Germany?

Perhaps. Last week Austria said it was suspending its plan for a general vaccine mandate for all adults because of the milder symptoms associated with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

However, German government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz support for a general vaccine mandate “has not changed”.

Several models are on the table – including a proposal for a vaccination obligation for all adults. The Bundestag will debate them for the first time this week.

The so-called facility-based compulsory vaccination for health care and nursing professions was pushed through earlier. In mid-December, the bill put forward by the governing coalition – made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – was passed with a broad consensus of 571 MPs.

The Bundesrat, where the governments of the 16 states sit, approved it.

The partial vaccination obligation has been seen as a kind of transitional solution on the way to general compulsory vaccination.

But the debate on any kind of compulsory Covid-19 vaccination is a tough one – and very controversial. In Germany, it is fuelled by a comparatively low vaccination rate, in comparison to most other European countries.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says a general vaccine mandate is needed to protect people and the healthcare system from future Covid waves. 

But critics say it isn’t needed in view of the Omicron variant’s reduced severity. 

A woman being vaccinated in Freising. Bavaria.

A woman being vaccinated in Freising, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

How will the partial vaccination obligation be implemented and controlled?

The federal states are responsible for implementation – and there are different approaches. But throughout German regions, the process that could lead to people losing their jobs will take some time.

The states rely on multi-stage procedures, often with different deadlines, case-by-case examinations and discretionary powers.

In many areas, health authorities are checking carefully whether patients can still be cared for if unvaccinated people are banned from entering.

This is the case in Berlin, for instance. The vaccine mandate is implemented under consideration of the supply of staff. This means that health authorities assess how much health care could be at risk and they can suspend compulsory vaccination if necessary.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania a procedure with a hearing will take place for affected staff, followed by a discretionary decision. 

In Lower Saxony, a hearing will be followed by a fine of €1,500, increasing to €2,500 in some cases.

In Saxony, health authorities are to check carefully whether care homes and hospitals can still operate before banning unvaccinated employees from the premises. Some districts have said that the individual case examinations are likely to drag on into the summer.

Meanwhile, in Baden-Württemberg, employees concerned will probably be given a deadline of two weeks to present the proof.

Bavaria will put in place a graduated plan – health offices are to give those affected the chance to reconsider their decision. The offer of counselling will then be followed by a formal request to submit the legally required evidence. If this is not done, workers will face a fine. A ban on unvaccinated staff will be the final measure. 

How high is the vaccination rate in the health sector?

Reliable nationwide figures on the vaccination rate of health and nursing staff are not available. Estimates say between 70 and 90 percent of staff are now vaccinated, depending on the region and facility.

According to a non-representative RKI survey, the vaccination rate was around 81 percent in old people’s and nursing homes up until autumn last year.

What do courts say?

True to form, Germany has already seen several court cases over Covid laws. And the mandate is no different. 

The vaccination obligation has already triggered a wave of lawsuits. In February, news agency DPA reported about 74 constitutional complaints by about 300 plaintiffs.

An urgent appeal against the law has since been dismissed, but this does not mean that compulsory vaccination is fundamentally constitutional. If the law is declared unconstitutional, employers would have to pay their exempted unvaccinated employees their withheld wages, German lawyer Nathalie Oberthür has said.

However, it’s unclear if employees who have been sacked could get their jobs back.

Is there a lot of pushback?

Yes – regular protests drawing thousands of people are held in Germany against any form of vaccine mandates. 

There are also concerns over how health offices will be able to cope with the extra bureaucracy involved with monitoring staff’s Covid vaccination proof and possible dismissal.

Meanwhile, authorities are also worried about losing members of staff in sectors where workers are already spread thinly. 

Is compulsory vaccination for certain occupational groups new?

No. In France, compulsory Covid-19 vaccination has already been in force since mid-September for employees in hospitals, old people’s and nursing homes, care services as well as for employees of emergency services and fire brigades. Italy, Britain and Greece have also had compulsory coronavirus vaccination for healthcare workers for some time.

