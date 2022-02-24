First batches of Novavax vaccine to arrive in Germany

“Nuvaxovid” – the name of the new Covid vaccine from the company Novavax – is due to arrive in Germany on Thursday.

On Friday, the vaccine will be distributed to the states and it is expected that vaccinations with the new substance will be able to begin as soon as next week, though exact timing will be left up to the states to decide.

The first delivery will contain 1.4 million doses and, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany will receive a total of about four million doses of Novavax in the first quarter of the year, with a further 30 million doses following between April and June.

It’s hoped that Novavax could offer a more attractive alternative for previously unvaccinated people who have reservations about the mRNA and vector vaccines. Nuvaxovid is a so-called protein vaccine which contains coronavirus-like particles which stimulate the immune system to produce defence antibodies and T-cells against SARS-CoV-2 and is therefore a more “classical” type of inoculation.

According to studies, the protection against Covid infection with Novavax is around 90 per cent, though clinical trials were conducted before the appearance of the Omicron variant. Experts expect similar protection against Omicron as shown by the mRNA vaccines – namely short-term protection against infections and long-term protection against severe courses.

As with mRNA vaccines, two doses are needed, and the side effects are expected to be similar, though the two doses can be taken within just three weeks of each other.