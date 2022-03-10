Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FAMILY

The nine things you need to do after having a baby in Germany

The birth of a child is one of the most important moments in any person's private life. But it also requires you to complete a substantial amount of paperwork - all at a time when you're operating on minimal sleep. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 10 March 2022 17:40 CET
The nine things you need to do after having a baby in Germany
A newborn baby in Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: dpa | Fabian Strauch

The days and weeks after the birth of a child are a whirlwind of emotion, sleep deprivation, cooing, family visits, and nappy changes. Many nappy changes.

At the same time there is a huge amount of organisation that you have to get done.

The most important piece of advice that anyone can give is to get as much of the paperwork printed, filled out and ready to send off before your baby arrives.

You aren’t allowed to send any of it in until your child has been born, but you’ll find that you have precious little time or energy to cope with the mountain of admin coming your way afterwards.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to bring up a child in Germany?

Registering the birth 

The first thing that you need to do after the birth is make it official by registering it with your local Standesamt (registry office). You don’t have much time to do this: you’ll need to do this within the first week.

Luckily, during the pandemic, most registry offices have allowed for you to send the documentation in by post, so you won’t need to travel in person to drop it off.

There are a whole bunch of supporting documents that you need to provide, such as your own birth certificate. It is a very good idea to get all these together in advance.

Importantly, you will need to give them certified translations of any documentation that is not in German such as birth and marriage certificates. This translation needs to be done by a certified translator and will cost you upwards of €50 per document.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Inform your employer and health insurer

This is another one that you should do immediately after the birth but it only applies to the mother of the child.

German laws on Mutterschutz mean that you are not allowed to work for the first eight weeks after the birth. Both your employer and your health insurer need to be made aware of the birth as they both pay a part of your salary during this time.

Find a paediatrician

In some circumstances you should have found a paediatrician before the birth. For example, if you are planning on coming home on the same day as you give birth, you will need to provide the hospital with proof that you have found a doctor to do the second check up – your baby’s so-called U2 (Untersuchung Zwei). The U1 will be done by a midwife immediately after the birth.

Depending on where you live, you might have to call up quite a few Kinderärzte before you find one who has space. Your midwife can also help you with recommendations.

Going to the U2 will probably be the first time you leave the house with your child – a nervous experience for first-time parents!

An infant is examined with a stethoscope during a screening in Bielefeld. Photo: dpa | Friso Gentsch

Once you have the U2 behind you and you are safely back home you can take a deep breath. The immediate flurry of paper work and appointments is now behind you. You now need to wait for the birth certificate before the next round of bureaucracy can be dealt with.

Apply for health insurance

One of the next key steps once the birth certificate arrives is putting your baby on your health insurance scheme. If you and your partner are both on statutory health insurance either one of you can set up a Familien-Krankenversicherung that has your child on it.

You will then receive a health insurance card for your baby which you will need to present at subsequent doctor’s visits.

Register the baby’s address

This is an important one to try and get done as soon as you can once the brith certificate has arrived. It’s done at the Bürgeramt who will then inform the tax office and other authorities that there is a new little German in the world.

Soon after, your baby’s tax number will arrive in the post, while the health office will also get in touch to provide support on other administrative details.

During this meeting with the Bürgeramt you can also get a passport for your baby (see below).

READ ALSO: An American’s view of having a baby in Germany

Apply for Kindergeld

Another key bit of paperwork you will want to deal with is the application for Kindergeld (child benefits), which you receive from the state as help for the costs of raising a child. For each of your first three children you receive €204 a month and for the fourth onwards you receive €235.

You apply for this aid with the Agentur für Arbeit. The form you need to fill out can be downloaded from their website HERE. You will also need your child’s tax number to complete the form.

A mother breastfeeds in Berlin. dpa | Paul Zinken

Apply for Elterngeld

The other form of state subsidy you are entitled to as a new parent is parental allowance. This is money you receive from the state during the time you take off work to care for your child.

Elterngeld is a complicated business – there are companies that exist solely to advise you on what type of Eterngeld to apply for and when.

However you want to organise your parental leave, make sure you apply for this allowance within three months of the birth, otherwise it won’t be paid retrospectively back to the first month.

You should also keep in mind that you need to give your employer at least three weeks’ notice before you start your parental leave.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about parental leave in Germany

Apply for passports

Whether you are applying for a German passport, one from your country of origin or both, you’ll need to wait for the birth certificate to arrive before you can do this.

In terms of a German passport, make an appointment with your local Bürgeramt. If you bring along all the necessary documents, as well as biometric photos (and your real life baby), they’ll make a Kinderreisepass for your baby on the spot.

In terms of obtaining a foreign passport, you should consult your local consulate about the steps you need to take.

Kita spots

Last but not least, you might want to start thinking about securing a Kita spot for your child. In some major cities, spots in child care are more precious than gold, leading parents to start looking for a Kita spot before the child has been born.

Ultimately though, you can only apply for a Kita spot nine months before you plan to make use of it. Depending on your family plan you might not have to start thinking about this until a few months down the line.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FAMILY

What to do when a foreigner dies in Germany

It is not something anyone wants to spend too much time dwelling on, but as we all know bereavements are the only certainty in life other than taxes. This list aims to take you through the paperwork that comes with a death in Germany.

Published: 25 February 2022 17:10 CET
What to do when a foreigner dies in Germany

Death is a tragic and disorientating part of family life whenever it hits. But living in a foreign country can make things more complicated.

In the event that the deceased lived to a good old age, they have hopefully made arrangement for what to do next. In the event of a more unexpected bereavement though, this panning might not be in place. Should the deceased be buried in Germany or repatriated to their homeland? If they are to be buried in Germany, what type of funeral would they have wanted?

The following article gives some information on what everyone needs to do in the event of a death on the family in Germany, as well as some tips on the special circumstances of dealing with a death abroad.

READ ALSO: ‘Behind all the numbers there are human fates’: Germany mourns 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

Immediately after the death

The bureacratic side of dealing with a bereavement can differ from state to state in Germany. Like many things in this federal republic, the laws on death are written in state parliaments.

But there are some things you’ll have to do wherever you are.

If the person dies at home, the next of kin will have to immediately notify a doctor. You can call your local GP or a Notarzt (emergency doctor). They will come and evaluate the cause of death and the time of death. They’ll then fill out what is called a Todesschein or Leichenschauschein (death notice), which is important for later stages of the bureaucratic process.

Emergency doctor

An emergency doctor’s van arrives at a house in Heidelberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa//Pr-Video | R.Priebe

You actually have a legal duty to notify a doctor and to see to other things such as employing a funeral home.

If the death takes place at a hospital or care home, the administrators there will take care of the initial formalities.

In the hours after the death you will also need to bring together all the important documents that you will need over the coming days. You will need the deceased’s identity card or passport, their birth certificate, marriage certificate (and divorce papers if relevant), and will.

Contacting an undertaker

The next important thing to do is to find a funeral home. Employing of funeral home is part of your obligations and next of kin. Generally you have to do that within 36 hours of the death, although some states might even require this to happen sooner.

The good news is that the funeral home can basically help you with all of the subsequent arrangements including the bureaucratic stuff. 

It is not rare in Germany for the deceased to have already made contact with a funeral home before their death.

The costs of German funeral homes can be high, meaning that many people have already made arrangements before they die so as not to burden their families with the costs.

Even a simple funeral can cost between €3,000 and €5,000, according to the Verraucherzentral consumer watchdog. Many Germans are therefore prepare for their own death by taking out a Sterbegeldversicherung.

According to the Verbraucherzentrale though, one often ends up paying more into a Sterbegeldversicherung than the actual costs associated with dying. And, as opposed to other types of insurance, one is insuring oneself against something that will definitely happen. This means that it can make more sense to put money aside or to set up a contract with a funeral home before one’s death.

As next of kin, it’s important to know what financial planning the deceased put in place so that you can then access these funds to pay for the costs of burial, a gravestone if necessary, and the rental of a burial plot among other things.

If they have already found a funeral home then your job is made easier. If not, it is best to get a Kostenvoranschlag (cost estimate) from a few undertakers.

The US embassy lists English-speaking funeral homes in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The British embassy has also published a list of English-speaking funeral directors. If you don’t live in one of those cities you can look online for a Bestattungsinstitut (funeral home) or you can ask around among friends and colleagues for a recommendation.

Notifying the authorities

Another thing that needs to happen quickly is that you need to notify the local registrar, or Standesamt (registrar’s office) in German. You general have to notify them within three working days, but the funeral home can do this for you (at an extra cost).

The Standesmant will issue the deceased with a Sterbesurkunde (death certificate), which is an important document for dealing with life insurance and the will, for example.

The cross of the Mariensäule in Rheinland-Palatinate in the morning fog.

The cross of the Mariensäule in Rheinland-Palatinate in the morning fog. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

To obtain the death certificate, you will need to provide several important documents. These include the Todesschein, the deceased’s birth certificate and marriage certificate. If these are in another language, you need to present the Standesamt with the original as well as a German version that has been translated by a certified translator.

For a small additional sum, the Standesamt can provide an international death certificate that is written in English and should be valid for legal issues related to the death abroad.

READ ALSO: Ehegattensplitting: How did Germany’s marriage tax law become so controversial?

Graveyard obligation

If it was the wish of the deceased to be buried in Germany, then there is an important element of German law that you should be aware of.

The deceased’s remains have to be placed in a graveyard, regardless of whether they have been cremated or are buried in a coffin. This law, known as the Friedhofszwang dates back to Prussian times. Some states have tweaked it around its edges, so you will have to inform yourself about the specifics where you live. Generally though, keeping an urn at home is streng verboten (strictly forbidden).

There are two exceptions to this rule, however: the person can be buried in a forest in a specially designated Waldfriedhof, or their cremated remains can be scattered at sea in a Seebestattung.

People can be laid to rest in a designated forest in Germany. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

Informing embassies

There is no need for you to inform an embassy of the death of a citizen of that country. But, if the person has a next of kin at home whom you do not want to inform personally or cannot inform personally, the embassy can usually take over this work. Meanwhile, you can register the death in the home country through the consulate, a step that means there will be a record in their native country of their death.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about German inheritance law

Repatriation

One issue that makes a death abroad that much more complicated than dying at home is the question of whether to repatriate the remains or not.

Repatriation can be pretty expensive and it is also made more complicated by various legal requirements that vary from state to state. The British embassy advises you to discuss repatriation with your funeral home, which will generally be able to make the arrangements for you.

In some circumstances it could be possible to take an urn by hand luggage, but in other parts of the country you need to fulfill stricter criteria.

Repatriating a corpse for burial back home is much tricker and more expensive than repatriating cremated remains. That is especially the case during the pandemic.

The US embassy warns that people who have died after suffering from Covid-19 cannot be repatriated unless they are cremated first. That is because Germany does not allow for the embalming of people who died from a communicable disease. The US meanwhile does not allow corpses to enter the country which have not been embalmed.

SHOW COMMENTS