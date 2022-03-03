For members
How Germany is making is easier for consumers to cancel contracts
On March 1st, Germany blew the cobwebs off its outdated contract law to give consumers a whole host of new rights. Here's what you need to know about the latest changes.
Published: 3 March 2022 17:32 CET
A customer signs up to a new contract online. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CLARK | CLARK
INTERVIEW: How can consumers in Germany shield themselves from high energy prices?
The war in Ukraine is likely to worsen the already dramatic situation on energy markets. We asked a German expert how consumers can make smart choices to ensure that their utility costs stay under control.
Published: 25 February 2022 11:17 CET
