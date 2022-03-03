Read news from:
How Germany is making is easier for consumers to cancel contracts

On March 1st, Germany blew the cobwebs off its outdated contract law to give consumers a whole host of new rights. Here's what you need to know about the latest changes.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:32 CET
A customer signs up to a new contract online. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CLARK | CLARK

What’s going on?

Starting this March, an overhaul of consumer rights laws means that people in Germany will no longer be locked in for the long-haul if a contract automatically renews.

Instead, once a contract is up, companies will have to move people onto a flexible rolling contract that can be cancelled with just a month’s notice. 

So, if you’re the sort of person who signs up to a gym in a haze of ‘new year, new me’ optimism and then forgets about it entirely until you catch sight of your motheaten running shoes at the back of the wardrobe, never fear.

While you will have to keep the contract until the initial expiry date (say, at the end of a year), you won’t get signed up for yet another year if you forget to cancel in time. 

The changes will also make it easier for people to take advantage of special offers for new customers without worrying about being locked in to a higher tariff once the offer expires.

For example, if your energy company gives you a special discount on a yearly contract as a sign-up bonus, you can cancel it anytime after that year is up if it suddenly becomes unattractive. 

Does that apply to old contracts or just new ones?

Unfortunately, it just applies to new ones at present. That means that any contract signed after March 1st, 2022, will only be allowed to extend on a rolling monthly basis after the initial term is up.

For older contracts, the old rules apply, so you could still end up being locked in for a further year if you don’t cancel in time.

So, should I cancel any old contracts?

Not necessarily. According to lawyer Carolin Semmler from the Consumer Advice Centre in North Rhine-Westphalia, it’s important to take a look at all the costs, terms and conditions before making a hasty decision.

“With a new contract, consumers are again bound to the minimum contract period,” Semmler explained to Munich’s Abendzeitung. Since minimum contract periods haven’t been changed, you could then find yourself locked into a fresh contract that has a minimum expiry date of 24 months. 

Hasn’t the government made similar changes before?

Well remembered! Last year in December, new amendments to the Telecommunications Act came into force, effectively making it easier for people to cancel contracts with mobile, landline and internet providers.

Much like these latest changes, the amendments stipulate that companies can no longer automatically renew a contract for longer than a month at a time. So after your 24-month mobile contract is up, for example, you’ll have the change to cancel it on a rolling monthly basis. 

Unlike the most recent changes, however, the new rules in the Telecommunications Act apply for both existing and new phone and broadband contracts. For more information on those changes, see the article linked below.

So what types of contract are covered by the new rules? 

Along with the broadband and phone contracts mentioned above, the new consumer rights will extend to a wide array of other contracts, from gym memberships to streaming services. 

The contracts can also include newspaper subscriptions, services such as music or language courses, and even the regular delivery of goods (i.e. grocery box subscriptions). This should also apply to electricity and gas contracts.

One key exception to the new regulation is insurance contracts – so be sure to cancel any unwanted travel insurance in time to avoid any unnecessary expense next year. 

Grocery deliveries

A couple recieve a grocery box. Subscriptions for the regular delivery of goods will also be included under the new rules. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Marley Spoon

Will they still be able to charge over the odds for shorter contracts?

Thankfully, no. In fact, this is another really positive change for consumers. 

Since March, companies offering two-year contracts will be obliged to offer one-year contracts as well – and these shorter contracts aren’t allowed to be eyewateringly expensive in comparison with the longer ones. Price increases for 12-month contracts will be capped at 25 percent.

So for example, if a German newspaper offers two-year subscriptions at €20 per month, a one-year subscription can’t cost more than €25 a month. 

This should hopefully put an end to agonising decisions about which deal is really worthwhile and whether the amount your online Rechner (calculator) says you’ve saved is really a saving if you didn’t want a two-year subscription anyway.

What else is new?

Another key change is that the deadline for cancelling contracts ahead of their renewal is also becoming more generous. Previously, most customers only had until three months before the end of the contract to cancel it. 

For new contracts agreed after March 1st, customers will be able to cancel up to a month before the end-date. 

Last but certainly not least, contracts should soon be easier to cancel in another respect.

Rather than facing awkward calls with sales representatives or having to post or email written notices of terminations, companies will soon be required to allow people to cancel their subscriptions or contracts at the click of a button.

From July 1st, all companies will have to include a “cancellation button” on their websites that customers can use to express their desire to opt out of a contract as soon as it expires. 

INTERVIEW: How can consumers in Germany shield themselves from high energy prices?

The war in Ukraine is likely to worsen the already dramatic situation on energy markets. We asked a German expert how consumers can make smart choices to ensure that their utility costs stay under control.

Published: 25 February 2022 11:17 CET
INTERVIEW: How can consumers in Germany shield themselves from high energy prices?

With prices rising across the board, people in Germany are getting less bang for their buck now than in previous years. This is particularly true of utility bills, which are being pushed up by the Ukraine crisis and string demand for natural gas in east Asia.

With utility companies struggling to deal with record prices on energy exchanges, some customers have been hit with the worst possible news this winter: they’ve had their contracts cancelled and have been pushed onto contracts with default suppliers.

Given these unfortuitous circumstances, we thought it’d be useful to speak with Christina Wallraf, energy expert at the consumer rights centre in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ms Wallraf, is it currently worth switching utility providers?

You should consider changing your electricity and gas providers at the moment if you have been informed of a significant increase in charges or if you have been pushed onto a contract with the default supplier.

Use price comparison websites to compare your current rate with the prices of alternative suppliers. In addition, keep the default supply tariff in mind. Default suppliers have to publish their prices on their website.

Customers who have not yet been given a price increase, or who have received only a moderate increase, will often be unable to find better offers on the market at the moment. They should stick with their current tariff.

What should one consider when looking for a new supplier?

Besides the price, it’s important to pay attention to the experience of other customers. Try to make sure that you find a provider that is as customer-friendly as possible.

The length of contract is also important. We recommend that you commit to a maximum of one year so that you can react flexibly to market changes.

The German government is planning to abolish its renewable energy surcharge in the summer or at the latest at the turn of the year. So you shouldn’t tie yourself down for too long. Or, choose a provider who will pass on the entire reduction in the surcharge to the consumer.

If you pick a tariff with a starter bonus, make sure to cancel it after one year, otherwise it will become very expensive.

How can our readers reduce their energy consumption wisely?

Identify electricity guzzlers in your home. These can be different in each household. Ask yourself: do I have a lot of home electronics, or older appliances like washing machines or refrigerators and freezers? If your water heating is electric, this also consumes a lot of electricity.

Be selective in using home entertainment systems. Big screens consume a lot of electricity. Devices on standby should be switched off completely, for example via a power strip.

Old appliances should be replaced, or at least used as energy-efficiently as possible: make sure your washer is full when you use it, use the ‘eco’ setting. Regulate you refrigerator to seven degrees Celsius. Each degree lower increases consumption by six percent.

In terms of water heating, don’t leave under-counter appliances on standby. It’s better to switch them off at night. Don’t set instantaneous water heaters to the highest level – you end up adding cold water at this level anyway because the water is too hot.

If you are a home owners, an old heating pump can also eat through electricity, so a new acquisition will pay off after a few years.

Save on heating bills energy by heating and ventilating your homes properly. Don’t adjust the setting on your radiators. One degree less in room temperature saves 6 percent on your heating bills. Only air out your home in quick bursts – avoid tilting the windows, otherwise the room will cool down and it increases the risk of you getting mold. 

Do you have any other smart tips for our readers?

If you are an home owner or landlord, you should invest in renewable energies. Heat pumps, photovoltaic systems, insulation – that’s the only way to reduce energy costs in the medium term.

