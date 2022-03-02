Read news from:
Germany won’t have Covid-free summer, says top virologist

German virologist Christian Drosten says face masks should remain in place over summer to help shield against Covid infections.

Published: 2 March 2022 10:21 CET
Virologist Christian Drosten at a Covid press conference in 2021.
Virologist Christian Drosten at a Covid press conference in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Germany has been seeing a drop in the number of Covid infections as the Omicron wave eases. 

But Drosten, of the Berlin Charité Hospital, said he didn’t expect a summer completely free of Covid worries. 

“Last year, with the warm temperatures, the incidence went down very quickly,” said Drosten. “But we are unlikely to make much headway with the current vaccination progress and we have significant infection activity from Omicron. So I expect that there will not be an infection-free summer.”

Drosten pointed out that in South Africa, for example, the Omicron wave had risen steeply in the middle of summer.

“I don’t think we will see an unruly wave in our country in the summer,” he said. “But you will be able to catch this Omicron virus even in summer.”

The advice from the head of virology at Berlin’s Charité hospital: keep masks mandatory indoors. “Wearing an FFP2 mask indoors is certainly the most efficient measure to maintain in the long run,” he said.

On Wednesday, the RKI reported a 7-day incidence of Covid infections of 1,171.9 per 100,000 people.

Local authorities in Germany reported 186,406 new Covid infections and 301 deaths within the latest 24-hour period. 

What will happen next autumn?

With a view to temperatures dropping again later in the year, Drosten said he believed there would be a Covid winter wave.

Although he hopes this will not be accompanied by a severe burden of disease among the population, there will still be a danger of many people having to take time off work to recover from Covid at the same time. 

“The pandemic is not only over when the severity of the disease is cut off by vaccination, but when certain modifications in the population also end this high transmissibility,” he said.

By modifications, Drosten is pointing to people getting mucosal immunity, which everyone acquires against flu viruses, for example, without major intervention in the course of their lives. This means that repeated infections form a barrier against the pathogen on the mucous membrane, so that the virus can no longer be passed on so easily.

(article continues below)

In terms of time alone, it will not be possible to reach this point by next winter, because lasting mucosal immunity takes a few attempts, said Drosten.

But he added: “Acquiring natural infection, especially in the vaccinated younger population over time, is key to ending the pandemic.”

However, this form of immune acquisition should only be done on the basis of full vaccination and gradually. He said it needs to be moderated and authorities must moderate how at-risk groups can be exempted and protected from this process, for instance through pre-planned access to antiviral drugs.

The current uncertainty factor in the pandemic is the BA.2, a subtype of the Omicron variant. In neighbouring Denmark, this type is already dominant. According to the weekly report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from last week, the proportion of BA.2 cases detected in Germany was 24 percent of the total number of infections. 

Meanwhile, Drosten and his podcast colleague Sandra Ciesek are to air the last episode of the Coronavirus Update podcast on NDR at the end of March – almost exactly two years after the first episode.

Germany is phasing out the majority of Covid restrictions this month. 

Germany removes almost 40 countries from Covid high-risk list

As of Sunday, countries such as Italy, Poland and Belgium are no longer considered high-risk areas in Germany.

Published: 28 February 2022 11:13 CET
On Sunday, the German government removed almost 40 countries from the list of Covid high-risk areas, making return for many travellers easier.   

The EU countries removed from the list are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, Sweden, Hungary. The following overseas territories of France: Guadeloupe, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin – as well as the following overseas territories of the Netherlands: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Martin have also been removed.

Countries from outside the EU which have been removed from the risk list are: Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Grenada, Guyana, Iraq, Kosovo, Madagascar, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Moldova, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Suriname and Ukraine.

The announcement comes ahead of planned changes to travel regulations due to come into force on Friday. From March 4th, there will be more stringent requirements for classifying countries as high-risk areas: only countries where variants with “stronger pathogenic properties” than the Omicron variant currently dominating in Germany will be considered high-risk.

This will see the vast majority of countries removed from the list. 

According to the planned new rules, children under the age of 12 will be able to avoid quarantine immediately after testing negative for Covid. In general, the 3G rule will continue to apply for entries from all countries: anyone who has not been vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus will have to have a negative test.

