Germany’s Scholz calls on Russia to end Ukraine ‘bloodshed’

Russia should “immediately stop all hostilities, withdraw Russian troops to Russia and return to dialogue,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “The bloodshed must end.”
In the press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Scholz said it was a “very, very dramatic time”.
“We agree that this (the invasion) turns everything on its head, both for Europe and the rest of the world,” said Scholz.
He said with partners, Germany had put sanctions in place against Russia.
“We will certainly add more to the packages (of sanctions) that we have decided so far,” he said, adding that “Ukraine is literally fighting for survival”.
He said more sanctions were needed to prevent the war from continuing. “From my point of view, this is what we have to do,” Scholz said, referring to the question of what to do now.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he had spoken with Scholz and called on Ukraine’s entry into the EU to be “accelerated”.
Had a phone conversation with Chancellor @OlafScholz. Spoke about Russia's shelling of residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks. Emphasized the need to close the sky over 🇺🇦. The work on Ukraine's accession to the #EU needs to be accelerated.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022
Scholz’ counterpart in Luxembourg Bettel praised the Chancellor’s diplomatic efforts.
“Putin’s war against Ukraine is a turning point,” said Bettel, adding that it is a war “against freedom, against the values we stand for”.
Bettel called on Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to continue to seek dialogue with Putin. The goal must now be to achieve a ceasefire, he urged.
It must never be forgotten “that Ukrainians are dying every day, are being torn apart, are being wounded”, said the Luxembourg head of government.
