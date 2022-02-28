Read news from:
UKRAINE

Up to 250,000 people attend Cologne’s Ukraine solidarity march

The German city's cancelled carneval parade turned into a hugely attended peace march.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:38 CET
Participants of the peace demonstration on Rose Monday hold placards with the inscription "Stop Putin". Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

Up to 250,000 people, many waving Ukrainian flags, marched in the western German city Cologne, turning the traditional Rose Monday carnival celebration into a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The traditional carnival street festival had been called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organisers decided instead to hold a peace march on Monday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Police said at the peak of the march, 250,000 people were present. A minute’s silence was held during the event, which organisers said aimed at sending a “strong signal against the fighting in Ukraine.”

Henrik Wuest, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, was also at the march with a badge in Ukrainian blue and yellow colours.

“The people of Cologne would have liked to celebrate Rose Monday again after two years of pandemic, instead they are showing solidarity and standing up for peace in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the tradition of Rose Monday, floats mocking political leaders were also on show at the march, with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key target of mockery this year.

One featured Putin as a puppet master manipulating Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, complete with dracula fangs.

Another float with a peace dove speared by a blood-spattered Russian flag was also prominent at the parade.

The Cologne march came a day after hundreds of thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. In Berlin alone, police said turnout was at least 100,000.

UKRAINE

Boring to ‘historic’: the awakening of Germany’s Olaf Scholz

Often described as predictable and "robotic", Chancellor Olaf Scholz has become emboldened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, smashing policy taboos to steer Germany into "a new era" that could reshape its role on the world stage.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:45 CET
Just a few weeks ago, German media were openly asking “where is Scholz?”, slamming the Social Democrat’s perceived lack of leadership on pressing issues like the coronavirus pandemic and worsening Ukraine crisis.

But Moscow’s attack on Ukraine last week has jolted the chancellor into action, culminating in what commentators have called a “historic” speech on Sunday.

Scholz, who has only been in office three months, spoke with uncharacteristic clarity when he unveiled a slew of defence and foreign policy shifts that promise to upend Germany’s decades-long reluctance to raising its military profile.

“The Ukraine crisis has changed the chancellor. And now he’s changing our country,” the top-selling Bild daily wrote.

Addressing an emergency parliamentary session, Scholz told the nation that “we are now in a new era”.

In a country haunted by post-war guilt, Scholz assured Germans that they were “on the right side of history” as Ukraine’s allies.

Among the headline-grabbing announcements was a pledge to earmark 100 billion euros ($113 billion) this year alone to modernise the chronically underfunded the army, called the Bundeswehr.

Scholz also said that Europe’s biggest economy would commit to spending more than two percent of Germany’s gross domestic product on defence annually, surpassing even NATO’s target.

His coalition government had earlier already reversed a ban on sending weapons to Ukraine, and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia.

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gives an urgent address in parliament on Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The move came as a relief to the United States and European partners, who had begun to question Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Moscow.

Some observers have speculated that it was perhaps no coincidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin timed his invasion after the departure of veteran chancellor Angela Merkel.

He had built a working relationship with her based on mutual respect and a shared history of living in ex-communist East Germany.

But if he sensed weakness in Berlin while the new government found its footing, his radical actions appear to have galvanised not just Scholz, but the nation.

More than 100,000 people took to the streets in Berlin at the weekend to protest against Russia’s invasion.

Surprises

Der Spiegel weekly, which once described Scholz as “the embodiment of boredom in politics”, praised the chancellor for displaying “the leadership that had been missing in recent weeks”.

“Scholz, who is often rhetorically vague, has left no doubt about his determination,” Spiegel wrote.

But Scholz has surprised observers before.

As Merkel’s finance minister, he suspended Germany’s cherished debt brake to unleash a “bazooka” in pandemic aid, and crossed a previous red line by backing a European Union recovery package partially funded by joint borrowing.

He also came from behind to win last year’s general election, staying true to his boring-but-reliable persona while avoiding the gaffes that brought down rivals from the Green party and from Merkel’s conservative camp.

He now heads Germany’s first-ever three-way coalition, consisting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business FDP.

Scholz’s policy reversals mark a turning point for his centre-left SPD, which has historically championed close ties with Russia.

‘Naive’

Russia’s war-mongering is a “rude awakening” that has forced the SPD “to throw decades-old convictions overboard”, the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine daily wrote.

Scholz has also distanced himself from former SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose close friendship with Putin and Russian business dealings have become an embarrassment to the party.

At the same time, Scholz’s new path marks a sharp break with the commerce-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years in dealing with Russia.

Merkel’s emphasis on trade and dialogue with an increasingly belligerent Moscow during her four terms in office will now be seen in a different light, political scientist Ursula Muench told AFP. 

“We will no longer praise her negotiating skills, but ask whether she and her government were too naive about Putin,” she said.

By Michelle Fitzpatrick

