GERMANY AND RUSSIA

German Chancellor says Putin’s rebel move ‘will not go unanswered’

The leaders of France, Germany and the United States on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise rebel-held areas in east Ukraine as independent, calling it a "clear breach" of the Minsk peace agreements.

Published: 22 February 2022 10:12 CET
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in the Kremlin on Monday night. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Uncredited

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that “this step will not go unanswered”, the chancellery said in a statement published following their conversation.

The three Western allies also vowed not to let up in their commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Praising the restraint shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the latest developments, they added that they will “do everything in their powers to prevent a further escalation of the situation”.

Late on Monday night, Putin is believed to have ordered troops into two Russian-controlled regions of southeast Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, after declaring these seperatist areas “independent and sovereign” states. 

In a televised speech that lasted around an hour, the Russian leader said his troops would be sent into the regions “on peacekeeping duties”. 

Responding to the sudden news, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Moscow was breaking the Minsk peace agreements that it signed in 2014.

“With its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community,” she said.

Ahead of Moscow’s signing of the new declaration, Olaf Scholz had used a phonecall with Vladimir Putin to stress that “such a step would be a gross contradiction of the Minsk agreement for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in east Ukraine and a unilateral breach of these deals from the Russian side”.

Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7, also urged Putin to “immediately deescalate and withdraw the massed forces from the borders to Ukraine”.

(article continues below)

“He stressed that it was now particularly important to observe the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and to set signs of detente,” according to a statement issued by the chancellery.

“Russia has a particular responsibility here,” he added.

With troops having allegedly crossed the border into Ukraine, there are fears that Putin is paving the way for a wider invasion. 

Western leaders have placed initial sanctions on Russia following the breach.

Germany tries Russian ‘space rocket spy’

A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow while working at a German university goes on trial Thursday, another source of friction in already frayed ties between the two countries.

Published: 17 February 2022 08:51 CET
Updated: 17 February 2022 12:06 CET
The accused, identified only as Ilnur N. by prosecutors, allegedly shared information about Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme with Moscow, receiving €2,500 ($2,800) in cash in exchange.

The case is the latest in a string of alleged Russian spies uncovered on German soil at a time of the worst tensions between Moscow and the West since the Cold War over President Vladimir Putin’s troop build-up at the border with Ukraine.

It reportedly led to the expulsion of a diplomat from Russia’s consulate in Munich, after another two embassy personnel were declared persona non grata over the 2019 assassination — allegedly ordered by Moscow — of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

Prosecutors allege that Ilnur N. was working at an unnamed Bavarian university when he was contacted by Russian foreign intelligence service SVR in the autumn of 2019 at the latest.

After agreeing to cooperate, he “passed on information on research projects in the field of aerospace technology, in particular the various development stages of the European launcher Ariane”, prosecutors said in a statement.

SpaceX competition

The European Space Agency’s Ariane programme consists of a series of transportation rockets designed to ferry heavy loads including satellites into space.

The 40-year-old programme, often held up as a model of industrial and political cooperation between European countries, faces growing competition from newcomers such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

According to prosecutors, Ilnur N. held “regular meetings” from late November 2019 onwards with a senior officer of Russia’s foreign intelligence service stationed in Germany.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild identified the suspect as Ilnur Nagaev. His profile was not visible on the website of the University of Augsburg, which had confirmed that the suspect worked there at the time of his arrest in June last year.

But an unconfirmed account in his name on LinkedIn indicated that he worked as a research engineer at Russia’s Baikov Institute of Metallurgy in 2013 before moving to Germany in 2016 for an internship at Augsburg’s Fraunhofer institute for lightweight construction.

Tensions

Germany and Russia have been at odds over the years over several burning issues, including cyberattacks and a string of espionage cases that Berlin has blamed on Moscow.

In October 2021, a German man was handed a two-year suspended sentence for passing on floor plans of parliament buildings to Russian secret services while employed by a security company.

Last August, a former employee of the British embassy in Berlin was arrested on suspicion of having passed on documents to Russian intelligence.

The Union Jack flag hangs outside of the British Embassy in Berlin

The Union Jack flag hangs outside of the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

But tensions have risen dramatically over recent weeks over Russia’s deployment of more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine.

Western allies have ramped up diplomatic efforts at averting war, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday became the latest leader to travel to Moscow to meet Putin over the crisis.

In Moscow, Scholz raised another source of tension, criticising the ongoing prosecution of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Berlin after a near-fatal poisoning.

“My position on the Navalny case is very clear: his judgement is incompatible with the principles of the rule of law and I have expressed this view on many occasions,” he said, at a joint press conference with Putin following their discussions.

By Ralf Isermann

