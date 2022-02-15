Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

German chancellor Scholz to meet Putin as Ukraine’s fate in the balance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Moscow Tuesday in search of a diplomatic solution to avoid a war in Ukraine as the West and Russia signalled tentative hopes of an easing in the tense standoff.

Published: 15 February 2022 08:58 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the plane to Moscow from Berlin on February 15th.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the plane to Moscow from Berlin on February 15th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

His talks with Vladimir Putin are the latest in an intense diplomatic scramble to dissuade the Russian leader from attacking his ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.

Western leaders consider the Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine to be the worst threat to the continent’s security since the Cold War, and have prepared a crippling package of economic sanctions in response to any attack on its neighbour.

While Western intelligence officials warned Wednesday could mark the start of an invasion, comments from Putin and his foreign and defence ministers seemed to offer hope of a de-escalation.

During a carefully choreographed meeting Monday with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “there is always a chance” of reaching an agreement with the West over Ukraine.

He told Putin that exchanges with leaders in European capitals and Washington showed enough of an opening for progress on Russia’s goals to be worth pursuing.

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “the situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment”.

READ ALSO: Germany and France to resume ‘difficult’ Ukraine talks in March

“The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops,” she said in a statement, adding that “we must use all opportunities for dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

The Russian leader and his top aides have consistently argued that the current crisis is the result of the United States and western Europe ignoring Moscow’s legitimate security concerns.

Russia, which denies any plan to invade Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling the Donbas region in the east.

The Kremlin insists NATO must give assurances Ukraine will never be admitted as a member and withdraw from eastern European countries already in
the alliance, effectively carving Europe into spheres of influence. The United States and its European allies reject the demands.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

‘Crucial window’

Washington said Russia had strengthened its forces on the Ukrainian border over the weekend but US officials insisted that “diplomacy continues to be viable”.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed in a call late Monday that “a crucial window for diplomacy” remained.

“The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Monday to express his serious concern over the
heightened tensions and insisted “there is no alternative to diplomacy”.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said US defence officials still did not believe Moscow had made a final decision on whether to invade.

Alarm has also been fuelled by recent Russian military exercises, including with Belarus, where Washington said Moscow had dispatched 30,000 troops for more than a week of drills.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that some of the drills were “ending” and more would end “in the near future”, signalling a possible easing of the crisis.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile declared Wednesday — the dayUS officials warn might mark the start of a feared Russian invasion —
national “Unity Day”.

Digging trenches

Ahead of his trip to Moscow, Scholz visited Kyiv on Monday, vowing that Berlin and its Western allies would maintain support for Ukraine’s security and independence and urging Russia to take up “offers of dialogue”.

Germany plays a central role in efforts to mediate in eastern Ukraine, where a gruelling conflict with Russian-backed separatists has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

READ ALSO: Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

But Berlin’s close business relations with Moscow and heavy reliance on Russian natural gas imports have been a source of lingering concern for Kyiv’s pro-Western leaders and Biden’s team.

Scholz has hedged against unequivocally backing Biden’s pledge to “bring an end” to Russia’s new Nord Stream 2 gas link to Germany.

While waiting for diplomacy to bear fruit, near the front line separating Kyiv-held territory from areas under the control of Moscow-backed insurgents in the east, underprivileged children in the care of church groups were helping with war preparations.

“We are digging trenches that Ukrainian soldiers could quickly jump into and defend in case the Russians attack,” Mykhailo Anopa, 15, told AFP.

In Moscow, Russians showed no appetite for war.

“People in the West do not understand that we are one people,” Pavel Kuleshov, a 65-year-old pensioner, told AFP, referring to Russians and Ukrainians. “Nobody wants a civil war.”

A growing number of Western countries are withdrawing staff from their Kyiv embassies and urging their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, while Washington moved its mission west to Lviv.

By Anna SMOLCHENKO

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany and France to resume ‘difficult’ Ukraine talks in March

German, Russian, Ukrainian and French representatives have agreed to meet again in March after "difficult talks" in Berlin, sources close to French and German negotiators told AFP on Friday.

Published: 11 February 2022 11:24 CET
Updated: 11 February 2022 15:16 CET
Germany and France to resume 'difficult' Ukraine talks in March

The meeting in the so-called four-way “Normandy” format late Thursday lasted more than nine hours, the sources said.

“These were difficult talks in which the different positions and various options for a solution were clearly worked out,” they said.

Participants from all four countries, however, remain committed to the 2015 Minsk peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow on the separatist conflict, and will “continue to work with vigour on implementing it”, they said.

READ ALSO: Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

They have agreed to meet again in March after the next meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Normandy format was launched in 2014 in a bid to bring peace to conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

Mediation between Russia and Ukraine by Berlin and Paris led to the Minsk agreement of 2015, but Kyiv and Moscow regularly accuse each other of violating its terms.

Tensions have escalated in recent months due to Russian troops massing on the border with Ukraine, with Western governments fearing Russia is planning to invade its neighbour.

According to the French presidency, the discussions Thursday focused on political questions such as whether Ukraine should negotiate with the separatists, as well as humanitarian questions such as the release of prisoners.

“Russia agreed to the substance of the negotiations, but ultimately insisted that… Ukraine negotiate directly with the separatists, which is Ukraine’s only red line,” it said.

“The situation is very tense,” Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told Europe 1 radio, but “we are continuing to make progress on the diplomatic front”.

READ ALSO: Scholz says Germany open to boosting troops in Baltics

SHOW COMMENTS