IN PICTURES: Storms wreak havoc across Germany

Germany was hit by severe winds and rain on Wednesday night and Thursday due to Storm Ylenia – and more storms were expected on Friday.

Flights were grounded, train travel came to a standstill in some regions and schools in several states had to close.

In Hamburg, the video below of one of the city’s HADAG ferries called ‘Tollerort’ shows how rough the river Elbe was on Thursday morning. The waves break the windscreen and fill the inside of the ferry.

According to HADAG Managing Director Tobias Haack, the accident happened on Thursday morning on line 68 from Teufelsbrück on the way to the jetty of the Airbus plant. Haack said no one was seriously injured and passengers were able to leave the ferry on foot.

“It was an incident that we have never had before,” Haack said.

There's a storm in Hamburg and some of the images are terrifying. Imagine being on this ferrypic.twitter.com/fF0iqxpyXH — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) February 17, 2022

Choppy water was seen in many parts of the country, including Tegeler See (lake), in the north of Berlin. Photo: DPA/Jörg Carstensen

Another dramatic video from Hamburg filmed early on Thursday morning.

A portaloo blown over on the side of the road in Mühlen Eichsen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Photo: DPA/Jens Büttner

An airplane approaches Frankfurt on Thursday. Many flights have been grounded due to the weather. Photo: DPA/Arne Dedert

This German Weather Service tweet shows the high wind speeds overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. According to DWD, the highest windspeeds were recorded in Brocken, the highest point in the Harz mountains, with speeds of up to 152 kilometres (94 miles) per hour.

Guten Morgen aus Offenbach nach einer äußerst stürmischen Nacht. Der erste Höhepunkt ist überschritten, aber weitere werden sowohl heute als auch morgen noch folgen.

Hier eine grafische Übersicht der Windspitzen der vergangenen Nacht (1 bis 7 Uhr, km/h): /V #Sturm #Ylenia pic.twitter.com/RcZq3Ys9dh — DWD (@DWD_presse) February 17, 2022

A tree lies in a car in Bad Bevensen, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA/Philipp Schulze

Hamburg’s famous fish marked flooded on Thursday morning during a storm surge from the river Elbe. Photo: DPA/Daniel Bockwoldt

Berlin was also hit by extreme winds. Here, a pedestrian wrestles with an umbrella in the capital. Photo: DPA/Wolfgang Kumm

A sign at Petersdorf station in Brandenburg alerts travellers of disruption to transport due to the storm. Photo: DPA/Patrick Pleul

An overturned lorry in Lower Saxony. Luckily, the driver was not injured. Photo: DPA/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam