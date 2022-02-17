Read news from:
Passengers in northern Germany face travel chaos due to storms

Passengers in several regions of Germany are facing massive delays and disruptions to rail and air transport on Thursday as gale-force winds tear through the country.

Published: 17 February 2022 09:52 CET
Berlin Hauptbahnhof delays
Passengers crowd next to the customer service point at Berlin Hauptbahnhof on Thursday, February 17th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Rail travellers in the north have been hit by massive restrictions due to the current storm, dubbed Storm Ylenia.

In large parts of Germany, operations are severely restricted, a railway spokesman said on Thursday morning. “In the northern half of the country, no long-distance trains are running until midday,” they told DPA.

This affects passengers in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Berlin and Brandenburg.

There has also been a spate of train cancellations and delays in regional traffic. In Lower Saxony, no train services are possible south of Hamburg due to the havoc wreaked by the storm.

Further disruptions are to be expected due to the ongoing storm, the spokesperson said, adding the Deutsche Bahn was seeking to minimise delays.

The rail operator has recommended that all passengers postpone travelling where possible, since the disruptions in the north are affecting most services around the country.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday or Saturday will remain valid for one week, according to Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauß. Passengers can take any available train to their destination within this time. 

Flight cancellations

Meanwhile, numerous flight cancellations have also been announced.

Germain flight operator Lufthansa has grounded 20 flights but is not cancelling any further connections for the time being, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday morning.

At Germany’s largest airport in Frankfurt, connections to Berlin, Munich and Hamburg are affected, according to the operator. At Hamburg airport, around a dozen flights have been cancelled.

In the Hanseatic city, the fish market was flooded in the morning. 

Hamburg fish market floods

Hamburg fish market lies under water on Thursday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

On the North Sea coast, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) reported a storm surge from 1.5 metres above normal water levels. A severe or very severe storm surge is generally considered to involve surges of over 2.5 or 3.5 metres.

In Schleswig-Holstein, coastal towns were also hit by storm surges. In Husum, for example, meteorologists measured waters levels of 1.64 metres above average. At many other gauges, however, the water levels remained below the level of a storm surge – though the BSH has warned of increased water levels in the afternoon. 

State of emergency

Early on Thursday morning, fire brigades and police control centres were deployed in numerous areas to deal with the fall-out from the storm, though there have no reports of major damage for the time being. 

In the German capital, the Berlin fire brigade declared a state of emergency.

The storm also left its mark in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. 

In Kleve on the Lower Rhine, the tent of a Covid-19 test station was destroyed, while in Wuppertal, a 40-metre-high tree fell onto the tracks of the suspension railway during the night. 

School lessons were also cancelled for Thursday throughout the state. In other regions such as Lower Saxony and Bavaria, schoolchildren may also be asked to remain home due ongoing weather hazards.

More storms expected on Friday

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the wind from Storm Ylenia will slowly decrease from Thursday afternoon – but the period of calm is not likely to last.

The next storm – which meteorologists have named Zeynep – is expected to arrive from Britain as early as Friday afternoon.

According to the DWD, the northern half of the country will once again be the most affected, though the exact fallout is hard to predict.

“The models still have very different simulations,” said press spokesman and meteorologist Andreas Friedrich on Wednesday. 

At the end of January, Storm Nadia swept across northern and eastern Germany with dangerous gusts and caused millions of euros’ worth of damage. According to DWD meteorologist Andreas Friedrich, peak winds remain at the lower end of that seen during Storm Nadia.

In his view, however, the current situation is more explosive “because this time we have a chain of storm lows”.

WEATHER

Flooding in Hamburg after hurricane-force winds hit German north coast

Low-lying streets in Hamburg were swamped by the rising waters of the river Elbe early on Sunday morning, as a fierce gale pummelled the north of Germany.

Published: 30 January 2022 10:57 CET
30.01.2022, Hamburg: The street at the fish market with the fish auction hall on the Elbe is under water during a storm surge. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa
30.01.2022, Hamburg: The street at the fish market with the fish auction hall on the Elbe is under water during a storm surge. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Several streets around Hamburg’s fish market were left under water in the early hours of Sunday, as the waters of the river Elbe surged to close to three metres over their usual high-water mark.

Cars were damaged, while rescue teams used the opportunity to go on exercise in the low-lying district.

Storm Nadia swept in from Scandinavia on Saturday evening, bringing with it hurricane-force winds.

At Kiel lighthouse a blast of 122 km/h was recorded. Fierce winds were felt all the way down to Berlin and Saxony in the east of the country.

Bild newspaper reported a fatality in Brandenburg, where a man was struck by a billboard that had been ripped up by the wind.

And Hamburg fire services were in constant operation, tackling over 300 call outs over the course of the night.

Saxony, Thum: The fire brigade clear a fallen tree that had fallen into an overhead power line on federal highway 95. Photo: Andre März/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

As water levels surged, a ship got caught under an autobahn bridge in the harbour, leading to a rescue operation in which two crew members were taken from the boat. 

Separately, a cargo ship was left flailing against the strong wind and waves around 16 nautical miles off the North Sea coast from Cuxhaven.

After the engine proved incapable of withstanding the storm, tug boats were sent out and after six hours, the ship was finally brought under control.

“If we had not intervened, the ship would have become a risk to the coast,”  a coast guard spokesperson said.

There were also massive disruptions to rail traffic in northern Germany due to the storm damage.

Early on Saturday evening, Deutsche Bahn suspended long-distance trains in Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen.

Deutsche Bahn said a resumption of normal service was dependent on when the wind died back down.

The timeline for when the trains would run again as planned depended on the further course of the storm, a spokesperson for the railway said.

According to the Federal Maritime Agency, the North and Baltic Sea coasts could see more flooding during the day on Sunday. Dangerous tidal surges could also affect the Weser and Elbe river close to their mouths.

