Germany to ease Covid restrictions after Omicron wave peaks

Germany's surge in coronavirus infections is reaching its peak, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, signalling that the country can soon ease tough curbs as the wave begins to ebb.

Published: 11 February 2022 12:13 CET
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundesrat on Friday
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundesrat on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

“The scientific forecasts show that the high point of the wave is in sight,” Scholz told the upper house of parliament.

“That will allow us to look at the first steps at reopening during a meeting next week between the federal government and the states, and then further steps for spring,” he said.

For weeks, Germany has limited access to bars and restaurants to people who have received a booster jab of the coronavirus vaccine or who are tested on top of being fully vaccinated or recovered.

Contact restrictions are also in place keeping private gatherings to 10 people, or two households if an unvaccinated person is present.

Scholz said that leaders would also be listening to the advice of scientists in order not to jeopardise success in the pandemic.

“At the same time, we will be vigilant and prepared in case the number of infected people increases significantly again,” he said.

The health system has managed the crisis well so far, Scholz said, despite the strains on doctors and hospital staff. He said the tough measures had worked well. 

Scholz is due to meet with leaders of Germany’s 16 states next Wednesday to decide the next steps on dealing with the pandemic.

On Friday, Germany reported 240,172 new infections over the last 24 hours, the first week-on-week drop since the beginning of the year.

Germany’s 16 states, which have significant autonomy in implementing restrictions from mask-wearing in public transport to whether children should be sent into home-schooling, have begun to gradually ease curbs.

Plans by the government to push through mandatory vaccinations for the general public were also wobbling, after Bavaria became the first state to lift an obligation for health workers to get their jabs from March 15th.

The southern German state’s decision has fuelled debate on whether the federal government’s proposal to extend a requirement to get the Covid jab would succeed in parliament.

Germany should ‘return to normality’ on March 20th, says MP

The head of the FDP parliamentary group wants Covid protection measures in Germany to be dropped by March when the legislation is due to expire.

Published: 10 February 2022 17:37 CET
“On March 20th, Germany should return to normality, because that’s when the (Covid-19) measures expire, unless the Bundestag actively decides to extend them,” FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe on Thursday. 

“The yardstick for corona restrictions must always be the burden on the health system,” Dürr said. “Fortunately, this overload no longer exists.”

Dürr said clinics in Germany were coping well with the Omicron wave. 

“Therefore, we should start today to withdraw the restrictions on freedom, step by step, and phase them out by March 19th – more than a month from now.”

It comes after Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospital Association, said he “no longer” expected the German health care system to be overloaded due to the Omicron variant. 

At the end of 2021, the Bundestag decided not to extend the so-called epidemic emergency of national importance. The parliament instead amended the Infection Protection Act, which allowed strict Covid-19 measures to continue. This legislation is in place until March 19th, 2022. 

The law can be extended by three months if voted on by the German Bundestag.

Dürr said that the vast majority of people in Germany had supported the tough restrictions, and politicians should not leave them in place for longer than necessary. 

Under the current rules, unvaccinated people are barred from most public places, and vaccinated and recovered people need to show proof of a Covid test or booster to access many venues. Clubs are also closed. 

The FDP's Christian Dürr gives a statement at his party's digital parliamentary group meeting.

The FDP’s Christian Dürr gives a statement at his party’s digital parliamentary group meeting. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

If the health system is in danger of becoming overloaded in future, the Bundestag can act at short notice, Dürr said, adding that new regulations for the mask requirement to continue in places like public transport may be needed after the March deadline. 

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected a debate on relaxations at the next Covid summit between the federal and state governments on February 16th, but warned that Germany should “not relax too quickly”.

“We still have rising case numbers, the likes of which we have never had before,” he said, adding that easing restrictions too quickly could see the pandemic prolonged, and result in more deaths due to the lower vaccination rate among older people.

On Thursday Germany reported 247,862 Covid infections and 238 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence stood at 1,465.4 infections per 100,000 residents.

