COVID-19 RULES

German hospitals ‘won’t get overwhelmed’ in Omicron wave

A high-profile medical expert expects Germany's health system to manage the Omicron wave of Covid-19 without becoming overwhelmed, fuelling more debate about easing restrictions.

Published: 9 February 2022 11:05 CET
A positive Covid-19 test at a test centre in Dresden
A positive Covid-19 test at a test centre in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

“I currently no longer expect the German health care system to be overloaded in the coming weeks,” Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospital Association, told Bild newspaper. 

He said Germany’s current tough Covid-19 measures, which include the closure of clubs and barring unvaccinated people from most parts of public life, had “contributed significantly” to the Omicron wave not hitting the health system as hard as initially feared. 

Gaß said he believed the restrictions, such as 2G-plus in restaurants, should remain in place until the peak of the Omicron wave, which the government expects in one to two weeks.

After that he says there will no doubt be “gradual relaxations for the coming weeks”, he said.

Germany on Wednesday reported 234,350 Covid-19 infections and 272 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence reached 1,450.8 infections per 100,000 residents. 

According to the DIVI intensive care register, 2,390 Covid patients were in intensive care units across Germany on February 8th, with 1,174 receiving ventilation treatment. 

On Tuesday, Robert Koch Institute chief Lothar Wieler said Germany was nearing the “turning point” in the Omicron wave,

“I am optimistic that we will soon get through the Omicron wave, even if the peak of the wave has not yet been reached,” he said. 

READ ALSO: Germany ‘facing a turning point in Omicron wave’

Calls have been growing for the government and states to put a plan together to reopen public life fully.

“Politicians must now develop a concept of what the opening steps should look like in concrete terms,” Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German GP Association, told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“What must not happen is that hectic, inconsistent and not well thought-out relaxation measures are decided,” he urged.

Parliamentary group leader of the FDP in the Bundestag, Christian Dürr, told Bild that as soon as the danger of overburdening the health system no longer posed a threat, restrictions would have to be withdrawn.

“That is why we are also already talking about concrete opening perspectives,” he said.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: When will Germany relax its Covid restrictions?

Green Party politician Dieter Janecek said children must be considered first when it comes to easing restrictions.

“Children and youths finally need complete normality again, they should be the first to benefit from openings,” he said, urging all restrictions to be dropped for youth sports and clubs.

The next Covid summit between the government and states is scheduled for February 16th. 

Germany facing a turning point in Omicron wave, says RKI chief

Head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler said Germany will "soon get through" the Omicron wave of Covid-19, and can look forward to a relaxed Easter.

Published: 8 February 2022 15:19 CET
“We are facing a turning point,” said Wieler during the press conference with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday. 

“I am optimistic that we will soon get through the Omicron wave, even if the peak of the wave has not yet been reached.

“We have navigated through this storm comparatively well so far.”

Compared to the previous dominant Covid variant – Delta – a smaller proportion of infected people are becoming seriously ill with Omicron, said Wieler.

But according to the head of the RKI, it is too early to sound the all-clear – because so far, mainly younger people have been hit in this wave while the incidence among older people is gradually rising.

The high number of unvaccinated people over the age of 60 continues to be a cause for concern, so Wieler called for the restrictions to slow the spread to remain in place to protect vulnerable groups and critical infrastructure.

“In a few weeks, we will have weathered the Omikron wave,” said Wieler. “Let’s stay calm and mindful and alert. And then we can relax and look forward to Easter.”

READ ALSO: Germany will relax Covid rules ‘well before Easter’, says Health Minister 

During the press conference, Health Minister Lauterbach spoke out against some region’s plans to relax Germany’s tough Covid restrictions while infections are still rocketing.

He said Germany should expect to reach the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-February or “possibly a little later”.

Lauterbach said the measures that have been taken by Germany to slow the wave of infections – including barring unvaccinated people from much of public life and the closure of clubs – were working. “So they are right.” he said. 

READ ALSO:

He said significant reopening of public life would jeopardise the “functioning, successful strategy”, and prolong the wave. 

“We cannot support broad relaxations as they are currently being discussed at this point in time,” said Lauterbach, adding he is particularly concerned for older unvaccinated people in Germany. 

Lauterbach said he could envisage restrictions being eased well before the Easter holidays, which fall in April this year.

It came as Bavaria’s premier Markus Söder struck out on his own this week by announcing that a host of measures would be relaxed. 

He intends to scrap the nighttime curfew for restaurants, and increase the seating capacity in cultural and sporting venues.

Meanwhile, services like hair salons, tattoo parlous and beauticians will be able to operate under a 3G policy. This will allow unvaccinated people to use a negative test for entry, rather than a vaccination or recovery certificate (known as 2G rules).

Söder also plans to suspend compulsory vaccination for employees in the health and care sector in Bavaria. 

READ ALSO: Bavaria to postpone vaccine mandate for health and care workers

Lauterbach said Söder was sending a “dangerous signal”, but said he hoped the government could find a solution with the states for the implementation of the agreed law, which is due to come into force on March 15th. 

Lauterbach, a trained epidemiologist, also criticised medical staff who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid in the first place. 

“It can’t be acceptable that the staff in these facilities say: ‘we do not accept the state of western knowledge, I do not believe in vaccination’,” said Lauterbach, adding that it is “not really a justifiable position for medical staff”.

