For members
MONEY
Everything you need to know about German inheritance law
If you're planning on living in Germany for a while, you may have considered making a will. But if you don't, your estate could be subject to German inheritance law. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 11 February 2022 20:25 CET
A man writes his will. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
For members
MONEY
Six essential tips for saving money on your groceries in Germany
With everyday prices on the up, a lot of people in Germany are feeling the pinch right now. Here are some tips for making your weekly food budget go that bit further.
Published: 9 February 2022 16:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments