Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Germany should ‘return to normality’ on March 20th, says MP

The head of the FDP parliamentary group wants Covid protection measures in Germany to be dropped by March when the legislation is due to expire.

Published: 10 February 2022 17:37 CET
A government ad for vaccination in Cologne.
A government ad for vaccination in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

“On March 20th, Germany should return to normality, because that’s when the (Covid-19) measures expire, unless the Bundestag actively decides to extend them,” FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe on Thursday. 

“The yardstick for corona restrictions must always be the burden on the health system,” Dürr said. “Fortunately, this overload no longer exists.”

Dürr said clinics in Germany were coping well with the Omicron wave. 

“Therefore, we should start today to withdraw the restrictions on freedom, step by step, and phase them out by March 19th – more than a month from now.”

It comes after Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospital Association, said he “no longer” expected the German health care system to be overloaded due to the Omicron variant. 

READ ALSO: German hospitals ‘won’t get overwhelmed in Omicron wave’

At the end of 2021, the Bundestag decided not to extend the so-called epidemic emergency of national importance. The parliament instead amended the Infection Protection Act, which allowed strict Covid-19 measures to continue. This legislation is in place until March 19th, 2022. 

The law can be extended by three months if voted on by the German Bundestag.

Dürr said that the vast majority of people in Germany had supported the tough restrictions, and politicians should not leave them in place for longer than necessary. 

Under the current rules, unvaccinated people are barred from most public places, and vaccinated and recovered people need to show proof of a Covid test or booster to access many venues. Clubs are also closed. 

The FDP's Christian Dürr gives a statement at his party's digital parliamentary group meeting.

The FDP’s Christian Dürr gives a statement at his party’s digital parliamentary group meeting. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

If the health system is in danger of becoming overloaded in future, the Bundestag can act at short notice, Dürr said, adding that new regulations for the mask requirement to continue in places like public transport may be needed after the March deadline. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected a debate on relaxations at the next Covid summit between the federal and state governments on February 16th, but warned that Germany should “not relax too quickly”.

“We still have rising case numbers, the likes of which we have never had before,” he said, adding that easing restrictions too quickly could see the pandemic prolonged, and result in more deaths due to the lower vaccination rate among older people.

On Thursday Germany reported 247,862 Covid infections and 238 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence stood at 1,465.4 infections per 100,000 residents.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Why some German students are facing a ‘beard ban’

A 'ban' on full beards at a German medical university to help limit the spread of Covid has caused a stir - but it's not all it seems.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:07 CET
Why some German students are facing a 'beard ban'

People in Germany have dealt with several strict rules aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, including having to wear face masks in public areas.

But getting rid of beards to make sure the face mask fits is one of the more obscure restrictions.

Yet many people would argue that it makes sense in the context. Medical students at the Greifswald University Medical Centre in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, northern Germany, recently received an email detailing an unusual measure.

They were sent a picture, that originally comes from the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), with a graphic that shows which beard forms are hygiene-compliant (like a moustache) – and which are not (a full beard). The email was sent out to clarify the compatibility of facial hair and FFP2 masks.

The CDC facial hair graphic sent to students at the University of Greifswald.

The CDC facial hair graphic sent to students at the University of Greifswald. Picture courtesy of the University of Greifswald.

‘Disproportionate’

The rule has sparked an outcry among some students, and online. German daily Bild, for instance, ran a story with the tag: “New Corona rule insanity” and the headline: “Ban on full beard at German university!”

For some students, the restrictions are a step too far. 

“I think it is simply disproportionate,” one medical student told the regional Ostsee Zeitung.

They said medical students are already tested against Covid before every practical lesson, adding:  “Moreover, most of us are already fully vaccinated or boosted.”

READ ALSO: German hospitals ‘won’t get overwhelmed in Omicron wave’

But Professor Dr Klaus Hahnenkamp, head of the crisis management team, said it was unavoidable. 

“We wear the FFP2 mask to protect ourselves. And that is only possible if it is tightly fitted to the face,” Hahnenkampf told the Ostsee-Zeitung (OZ). 

He said the measure had been in force among staff for some time.

“In the hospital sector, encroachments on personal rights are unavoidable when it comes to the safety of patients and medical staff,” he said.

Moreover, the illustration on beards from the CDC was not made specifically for the Covid pandemic. According to the US broadcaster NBC (who fact checked the origin of the infographic when it surfaced in February 2020), it dates back to 2017. 

The Local approached the University Medical Centre for a further comment.

In a statement, Dr Hahnenkamp, told The Local that in accordance with university rules, all students have been instructed to wear FFP2 masks in face-to-face courses and internships since since November.

“On 27th January 2022, a new email reminder was sent to students to ensure that they wear a tight-fitting mask during block practical training and bedside teaching.

“Students have patient contact in both the group work experience sessions and bedside teaching. Students who do not wear a tight-fitting mask are to be excluded from the lessons by the responsible course leader.

“This regulation applies to all staff in University Medicine. The international graphic is used to illustrate to beard wearers which variations allow FFP2 masks to be worn safely.”

SHOW COMMENTS