Germany’s gas storage levels ‘worrying’, warns ministry

Germany's gas stocks have fallen to a "worrying" level, an economy ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday, as fears over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia put further pressure on energy supplies.

Published: 9 February 2022 16:34 CET
A person changing the radiator heat level.
A person changing the radiator heat level. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

“Of course we are monitoring the situation of the storage levels and that is certainly worrying,” said the spokeswoman during a regular government press conference.

Stocks were now at 35-36 percent, under the “critical level” of 40 percent which the German government deems is necessary to withstand seven straight days of an extreme cold snap.

To overcome a 30-day streak of more moderate cold weather, the storage should be half full.

Stocks never slid below 71 percent in 2020, according to data from the industry group Gas Infrastruture Europe.

With around 40 percent of gas consumed in Europe coming from Russia, Moscow is suspected of taking advantage of the tensions on the world market to reduce supply and drive up prices.

In an interview this week with Die Zeit weekly, EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said that there are “increasingly signs that the Kremlin is using gas deliveries as political leverage.”

READ ALSO:

As The Local reported in September last year, gas storage facilities in Germany were filled to around 94 percent ahead of the previous winter. 

At the time, Oliver Krischer, vice chairman of the Green Party in the Bundestag, predicted that Germany could see a gas shortage.

“If it gets really cold in February, important storage facilities are empty and Nord Stream 2 has not been put into operation, regional bottlenecks could occur,” Krischer said. 

Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday a recent flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress" in helping to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, as he voiced confidence that war on the continent could be averted.

Published: 9 February 2022 16:14 CET
“The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved,” he told journalists at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Compared to some weeks back, “much has happened,” said Scholz, underlining recent talks undertaken by Western allies with Russia on various levels.

“That is progress,” said Scholz, who will himself head to Kyiv and Moscow next week for separate meetings with Ukraine and Russia’s leaders.

“The hope is that through this intensity and through this double strategy of clear unity and announcement of hard sanctions should there be military aggression, and at the same time, discussion formats,” that tensions could be defused, Scholz said.

The German leader, who has been under fire over accusations that he has dithered over the crisis, stressed he was in agreement with allies including the United States on possible sanctions that could be imposed.

READ ALSO: Where is Scholz? Germany's new Chancellor under fire

Scholz’s failure to pronounce the words “Nord Stream 2” during his trip to Washington did not go unnoticed, with critics questioning how committed he was to ditching the gas pipeline meant to transport Russian gas to Europe should Moscow take action against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, he again shied away from mentioning the pipeline directly, arguing that together with allies, “we have decided not to publish the entire catalogue (of sanctions) and I think that also makes sense because we can gain a little bit of power” by remaining vague.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

