Germany’s gas storage levels ‘worrying’, warns ministry

“Of course we are monitoring the situation of the storage levels and that is certainly worrying,” said the spokeswoman during a regular government press conference.

Stocks were now at 35-36 percent, under the “critical level” of 40 percent which the German government deems is necessary to withstand seven straight days of an extreme cold snap.

To overcome a 30-day streak of more moderate cold weather, the storage should be half full.

Stocks never slid below 71 percent in 2020, according to data from the industry group Gas Infrastruture Europe.

With around 40 percent of gas consumed in Europe coming from Russia, Moscow is suspected of taking advantage of the tensions on the world market to reduce supply and drive up prices.

In an interview this week with Die Zeit weekly, EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said that there are “increasingly signs that the Kremlin is using gas deliveries as political leverage.”

As The Local reported in September last year, gas storage facilities in Germany were filled to around 94 percent ahead of the previous winter.

At the time, Oliver Krischer, vice chairman of the Green Party in the Bundestag, predicted that Germany could see a gas shortage.

“If it gets really cold in February, important storage facilities are empty and Nord Stream 2 has not been put into operation, regional bottlenecks could occur,” Krischer said.