QUIZ: 15 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

Test yourself, test your friends, test your neighbours! These 15 questions delve deep into what makes Germany tick, and you may learn a few facts on the way. You might notice we’ve made some changes so that the quiz loads faster – let us know what you think.

</p> <section> <h2> <h2>Geil! (Very, very cool!)</h2> </h2> <p>Geil! (Very, very cool!)An outstanding result – you’re probably ready for German citizenship!</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Which of the following cities is not located in Bavaria?</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How many World Cups has the German national football team won?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is Saarland?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What was the Hanseatic League, or ‘Hansa’?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Where can you find the ‘Englischer Garten’?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What German city might you be in, if you’re given the address ‘Quadrat B5’?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following is Germany’s highest mountain peak?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In Germany, the word ‘Gymnasium’ usually refers to…</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following cities is this the U-Bahn map for?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In which state will you find the Black Forest?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Where in Germany are you most likely to hear the greeting ‘Moin!’</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How many years did it take to complete Cologne’s cathedral? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is the German name for Lake Constance?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What daily German television program is preceded by the sound of a gong?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>The hit series ‘Babylon Berlin’ begins in which decade of the 20th century?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?)</h2> </h2> <p>We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!)</h2> </h3> <p>Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Toll! (Fantastic!)</h2> </h3> <p>What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Geil! (Very, very cool!)</h2> </h3> <p>An outstanding result – you’re probably ready for German citizenship!</p> </section> <p>

