Quiz round two: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

Michael Stuchbery
Michael Stuchbery
[email protected]
@MikeStuchbery_
Germany explainedquiz

A view of Wallfahrtskirche Schönenberg near Ellwangen in the state of Baden-Württemberg.
A view of Wallfahrtskirche Schönenberg near Ellwangen in the state of Baden-Württemberg. Photo: Mike Stuchbery
Answer these questions to see how well you know Germany - and challenge your friends and family.

The nights are getting cold – so it’s time to cosy up with a mug of something hot, and take part in our weekly quiz. Test your knowledge of history, sport, language, geography and all things German – then challenge your friends. 

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

The first of our resurrected weekly quizzes had a fantastic reception, with lots of feedback and discussions generated. I am your Quizmaster, The Local team member Mike Stuchbery, and I’d be delighted to hear your questions, comments and suggestions for themed quizzes or any other feedback you may have. You can contact me here

If you’d like your photographs of Germany to be featured as the lead image, with full credit, you can also contact me here, with the subject line ‘quiz picture’.

