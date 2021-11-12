Quiz round two: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

The nights are getting cold – so it’s time to cosy up with a mug of something hot, and take part in our weekly quiz. Test your knowledge of history, sport, language, geography and all things German – then challenge your friends.

</p> <section> <h2> <h1><strong>The Local Germany</strong></h1> <h2>Weekly Quiz</h2> <h3>Friday, 12 November</h3> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>If something is described as ‘der Hammer’ in German, it means that it is</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who wrote the poem ‘Ode an die Freude’ (Ode to Joy), which was so memorably set to music by Ludwig van Beethoven?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How often is the world-famous ‘Passion Play’ performed in the town of Oberammergau in Bavaria?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Complete the following, often-heard phrase: “Senk ju vor träwelling…”</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following is not a German first-division Bundesliga team?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What was the name of Netflix’s first German-language series?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In which German city can you find ‘Grosse Freiheit’?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is the name of the famous chocolate bars sold in square packaging, with a huge variety of flavours?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following is a nickname for Stuttgart?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Famous German artist, Albrecht Dürer is most closely associated with which German city?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?)</h2> </h2> <p>We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!)</h2> </h3> <p>Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Toll! (Fantastic!)</h2> </h3> <p>What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Geil! (Very, very cool!)</h2> </h3> <p>An outstanding result – you’re probably ready for German citizenship!</p> </section> <p>

The first of our resurrected weekly quizzes had a fantastic reception, with lots of feedback and discussions generated.

If you’d like your photographs of Germany to be featured as the lead image, with full credit, you can also contact me here, with the subject line ‘quiz picture’.