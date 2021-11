Quiz round two: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

The Local Germany Weekly Quiz Friday, 12 November

If something is described as ‘der Hammer’ in German, it means that it is

Who wrote the poem ‘Ode an die Freude’ (Ode to Joy), which was so memorably set to music by Ludwig van Beethoven?

How often is the world-famous ‘Passion Play’ performed in the town of Oberammergau in Bavaria?

Complete the following, often-heard phrase: “Senk ju vor träwelling…”

Which of the following is not a German first-division Bundesliga team?

What was the name of Netflix’s first German-language series?

In which German city can you find ‘Grosse Freiheit’?

What is the name of the famous chocolate bars sold in square packaging, with a huge variety of flavours?

Which of the following is a nickname for Stuttgart?

Famous German artist, Albrecht Dürer is most closely associated with which German city?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.