The Local Germany Weekly Quiz Friday, 5th November Test your knowledge of life in Germany with our weekly quiz.

Which southern German city is known for resembling a hand fan when seen from above?

The Munich Oktoberfest was originally the celebration of the…

Which of the following is NOT a German sweet dessert?

Which of the following German musical acts is NOT known for hip-hop?

Which of the following neighbourhoods CANNOT be found in the German capital, Berlin?

Which saint is commemorated by German children carrying lanterns and singing, in processions during late November?

How many national parks exist in Germany today?

What is done to ‘Rauchbier’ in Bamberg to give it its unique flavour?

Which of the following German car manufacturers both has its origins, and remains headquartered in Stuttgart?

What is ‘Kippe’ German slang for?

Quatsch! (Rubbish!) Better luck next time – why not learn more about life in Germany by reading some articles on The Local Germany?