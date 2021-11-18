German states call for mandatory Covid vaccinations for health workers

The heads of the 16 federal states say mandatory vaccinations should be carried out “on a facility-by-facility basis” for staff in hospitals, old people’s and nursing homes, and in mobile care services if there is contact with people who are particularly at risk.

State leaders agreed on this point on Thursday during consultations with the federal government on a number of potential Covid protection measures, sources told DPA.

The states have asked the federal government to implement the vaccination obligation “as soon as possible”.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

A final agreement on a resolution paper, however, has not yet been reached.

Earlier this week Green Party parliamentary leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt said that the parties in talks to form a new coalition government – the Social Democrats, Greens and FDP – were discussing the possibility of compulsory vaccinations for some occupational groups, such as carers.

The German government has previously ruled out a vaccine obligation for some parts of the population in contrast to some other countries, like neighbouring France, which introduced compulsory vaccines for healthcare professionals.

In addition to the heads of the state governments and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the SPD candidate for Chancellor and Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) took part in the video conference on Thursday, as well as other executive federal ministers.

READ ALSO: Is Germany planning mandatory vaccinations for some employees?