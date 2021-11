Baden-Württemberg

The southern state expects to reach the critical level of 390 Covid patients in intensive care units by the end of this week or next week. After that, the so-called warning level will come into effect, bringing 2G rules into force.

These rules mainly affect people who’ve had the chance to get vaccinated but have so far chosen not to.

It means that access to many public areas will only be open to the vaccinated (geimpft) and people who’ve recovered from Covid (genesen). 2G effectively excludes unvaccinated people from places like cinemas, indoor dining, theatres, galleries and clubs. There are exceptions for children and people who can’t get vaccinated against Covid.

The state previously reintroduced contact restrictions for unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated households are only allowed to meet with up to five other people at one time. This number also excludes children under 17, vaccinated and recovered people and people who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons.

Bavaria

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder said on Thursday that the fourth Covid wave was pushing many intensive care units to the brink.

The state’s hospital traffic light warning system switched to red on November 9th due to more than 600 Covid patients occupying intensive care beds across Bavaria. It has resulted in tighter statewide Covid rules, meaning that access to lots of indoor public places is only for vaccinated people or those who’ve recovered from Covid (2G rules).

The 3G rules (which give the option for unvaccinated people to show a negative test) still apply to the gastronomy sector and other services such as hairdressers. In universities, extracurricular educational opportunities including vocational training, and further education, as well as libraries, the access option also applies with rapid testing (3G).

Berlin

In the capital, only vaccinated and recovered people will have access to restaurants, cinemas, theatres, museums or galleries from Monday under the new 2G rules. The same applies to leisure facilities such as saunas and the Berlin zoo.

Children under the age six would be able to get into venues with no documentation, while other young people under 18, and those who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons can show a negative test instead.

Up to this point businesses in the capital have been able to decide for themselves whether to use the 2G regulation or 3G. With 2G, the mask requirement rule does not apply. Clubs are already required to use 2G.

Brandenburg

Brandenburg, the neighbouring state to Berlin, is bringing in the 2G regulation in some areas of public life. 2G rules in Brandenburg will apply for indoor dining in hospitality, culture and leisure. Again, there are exceptions for people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. With a negative test certificate, they too can enter under 2G conditions, but must then also wear an FFP2 mask.

Furthermore, all pupils from the first grade onwards will again have to wear masks in primary schools. Pupils will also have to be tested three times a week instead of twice a week as before. Teachers and other school staff will also have to wear masks indoors.

Bremen

In Bremen, the lowest warning level 0 has been in effect since the end of October. This also means that the 3G rule in indoor areas is no longer in effect. The situation is different in the city of Bremerhaven, which is part of the federal city state, where warning level 1 applies and therefore also the 3G rule. The 2G rule is an option at higher warning levels. Restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs and sports facilities are allowed to apply it.

Hamburg

The Hanseatic city introduced 2G as an option model in August for public facilities such as restaurants, bars, cinemas or theatres. Later, retail and body-related services such as hairdressers were added. Essential services – like supermarkets or pharmacies are exempt from 2G, as well as educational institutions and social participation facilities. If there is a significant increase in Covid cases in hospitals, Hamburg wants to extend the 2G rule to other areas.

Hesse

From Thursday, anyone who is not vaccinated or has recovered from Covid within the last six months must present a PCR test to take part in 3G events or when entering many public facilities (making it the 3G Plus rule). This applies to public spaces like events, fairs, sports facilities, cultural venues, restaurants and the sex industry. Businesses also have the option of 2G – excluding vaccinated people from entry.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

From Thursday, a stricter 3G rule will apply to nursing homes in the northern state. All visitors over the age of six have to present a negative test or take a test when entering the home – even if they are vaccinated or recovered. In pubs, restaurants and at events, a 2G option model has been in place for some time: if only vaccinated and recovered people have access, some protective measures – like masks – can be shelved. In cinemas, the 3G rule applies.

Lower Saxony

Like many regions, businesses here have the option of putting in the 2G rule, and the decision is up to the operators. On Tuesday, the state government presented a revised Covid set of rules, which said 2G will become mandatory for indoor events with more than 1,000 people. 2G in indoor dining will also become mandatory at a certain Covid warning level, but this level has not yet been reached nationwide.

North Rhine-Westphalia

The situation differs throughout the state, but in Cologne the 2G rule applied for the celebrations on November 11th – meaning people who were not vaccinated or recovered had to stay at home.

In hospitals, museums or indoor dining, the 3G rule applies in principle in NRW. For discos or carnival events indoors, the 3G Plus rule is mandatory, which means unvaccinated people have to show a negative test.

As we mentioned, keep an eye on developments as rules can differ among cities and districts.

Rhineland-Palatinate

The federal state has the 2G-Plus rule in place. It means that the number of unvaccinated people admitted to certain public spaces is limited, and will be further reduced if, for example, the 7-day incidence or the number of Covid patients goes above certain thresholds.

Saarland

The smallest state uses the 3G rule for indoor public places, such as in restaurants, leisure facilities and at sporting events. A tightening of rules to 2G is currently not considered necessary.

Saxony

Saxony has strict state-wide 2G rules in place since Monday due to Covid cases spiralling in the state.

Only vaccinated and Covid-recovered people are allowed into many public places, such as restaurants, pubs or discos.

Furthermore, FPP2 masks – rather than simply medical masks – are required on public transport.

Saxony state leader Michael Kretschmer has also said a lockdown shouldn’t be ruled out.

Saxony-Anhalt

The Covid traffic light warning system works on a regional level in Saxony-Anhalt. If municipalities exceed a certain number of Covid cases they are expected to tighten Covid rules. In principle the 3G entry rules system is in place, although businesses have the option of using 2G.

Schleswig-Holstein

The 3G rule generally applies to indoor events, and there is no obligation to wear a mask. So far, there are no known plans by the state government to change to the 2G model. The 3G rule still does not apply on public transport or when shopping. In the north, masks are still compulsory.

Thuringia

Different access rules apply depending on the district in Thuringia. Some areas use 3G-Plus (PCR test) for entry to restaurants and events, in other regions, a rapid test is sufficient (3G rules). On Tuesday, health minister Heike Werner announced the introduction of a state-wide 2G model. Details are to be discussed in the coming week.

We aim to report the most up-to-date news at The Local. But due to the volatile situation there may be changes. Check with your local state and district for any clarification.