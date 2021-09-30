Former Nazi concentration camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial

One of the first women to be prosecuted for Nazi-era crimes in decades, Irmgard Furchner is charged with complicity in the murders of more than 10,000

people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

She left the retirement home where she was residing in a taxi this morning, heading to a subway station, said Frederike Milhoffer, a spokeswoman at the court in Itzehoe, Schleswig-Holstein.

But she did not turn up at the trial.

The presiding judge requested “a little patience” as the planned start of the trial on Thursday seemed in doubt.

The defendant’s lawyer, Wolf Molkentin, was present in the court room but did not make a statement to journalists.

The planned opening of the trial in Itzehoe came one day before the 75th anniversary of the sentencing of 12 senior members of the Nazi establishment to death by hanging at the first Nuremberg trial.

It also comes a week before separate proceedings in Neuruppin, near Berlin, against a 100-year-old former camp guard.

Aged between 18 and 19 when she worked at the camp, Furchner, who now lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, is being tried in youth court.

The prosecutors accuse the pensioner of having assisted in the systematic murder of detainees at Stutthof, where she worked in the office of the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945.

Around 65,000 people died at the camp, not far from the city of Gdansk, among them “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war”, according to the indictment.

After long reflection, the court decided in February that Furchner was fit to stand trial.

Seventy-six years after the end of World War II, time is running out to bring people to justice for their role in the Nazi system.

Prosecutors are currently handling a further eight cases, including former employees at the Buchenwald and Ravensbrueck camps, according to the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes.

In recent years, several cases have been abandoned as the accused died or were physically unable to stand trial.

The last guilty verdict was issued to former SS guard Bruno Dey, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence in July at the age of 93.

