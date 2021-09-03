Reader question: What are the Covid rules for transiting through Germany?

The latest rules from the German Health Ministry state that you don’t need to abide by the usual Covid rules if you’re only passing through, so unlike normal trips into the country, you won’t need to present a negative test, or proof of full vaccination, to enter the country.

On its FAQ page detailing the Covid regulations, the Health Ministry explains: “Airline passengers who are simply changing flights at an airport in the Federal Republic of Germany need not comply with the provisions of the Ordinance on Coronavirus Entry Regulations.

“A direct transfer at an airport in order to continue one’s journey into another (Schengen) state is not considered an entry within the meaning of the Ordinance on Coronavirus Entry Regulations.”

That means that, as long as you’re going directly to your next flight and don’t plan on leaving the airport, Germany’s usual stringent entry rules won’t apply to you. That includes obligations like having to provide your details on the Digital Entry Portal and provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. And it probably goes without saying you won’t have to quarantine, either.

Just be aware that your end destination – wherever that is – will likely have their own set of entry rules in place, so be sure to read up on those before jetting off on your travels.