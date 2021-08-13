EXPLAINED: The Covid rules for attending German football matches

<p>All eyes will be on Mönchengladbach this evening as the Bundesliga season kicks off with a match against reigning champions Bayern Munich - and this time, a crowd will be present in the stadium.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210706/german-football-fans-get-green-light-to-return-to-stadiums-next-season/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">German football fans get green light to return to stadiums next season</a></strong></p><p>With several states liberalising their rules for public gatherings in recent months, many football fans are looking forward to enjoying a lively atmosphere at football matches once more. </p><p>There's just one problem: there are different rules for different stadiums. Here's what you need to know about the Covid rules before you book your ticket for any of the upcoming fixtures. </p><p><strong>How many fans are allowed in the stadiums? </strong></p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.tagesschau.de/inland/bundesliga-start-stadien-zuschauer-coronavirus-101.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">recent decision by the federal and state governments</a>, football stadiums around the country are allowed to fill half of their seats and sell up to 25,000 tickets to fans. </p><p>Of course, how much this limit affects the overall atmosphere - and the football clubs' bottoms lines - depends on the capacity of the stadium. In Borussia Dortmund this weekend, the full 25,000 tickets have been sold - but that only equates to 30 percent of the stadium's full capacity.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170816/how-to-pick-a-german-football-team-that-perfectly-suits-you/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">German football: Which Bundesliga club should I support?</a></strong></p><p>Meanwhile, in the stadium owned by Berlin's FC Union, selling just 11,000 tickets is enough to fill half of the available seats. </p><p><strong>What do I need to show to get in? </strong></p><p>That really depends on the stadium in question, although in general anyone over the age of six will need to show a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery - the so-called '3G' rule - to enter the grounds. But other clubs, such as FC Cologne, have decided to only permit people who are vaccinated or recovered to attend matches from August 28th onwards - with exceptions for people who can't get vaccinated, like children and pregnant woman.</p><p>At Mönchengladbach's <a href="https://shop.borussia.de/de_DE/pages/stadionordnung" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Borussia Park stadium</a>, however, unvaccinated fans can enter with a negative test, though visitors who've stayed in a high-risk or virus variant area over the past two weeks will be unable to enter - along with people who've had recent contact with someone who has Covid. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/251495861-642x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="430" class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-651182" /><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>If you want to see action like this at FC Cologne's stadium, you'll need to get your Covid jabs sorted first. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael</em></span></p><p>Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund has taken a middle ground. While the 3G rule applies in principle, only 1,000 of the available 25,000 tickets will be sold to people who are providing a negative test. The remaining 24,000 seats will only be available for those who are vaccinated against - or recently recovered from - Covid. </p><p>If you're not vaccinated and are keen to see a match, it's worth checking on your local club's website beforehand or sending them an email to double-check whether you will be allowed in. </p><p><strong>What else do I need to know about? </strong></p><p>You'll need to bring a FPP2 mask with you to matches to wear in your seat and while heading to the bathroom or bar, and also observe social distancing rules - meaning staying 1.5 metres apart from your fellow fans.</p><p>In most states, you'll also need to provide your contact details, which will be saved by the club and potentially passed on to local health authorities in order to monitor a potential Covid outbreak. </p><p><strong>Will these rules continue throughout the season?</strong></p><p>That's still an open question. If infection rates in Germany continue to rise or high-profile superspreading events occur at future matches, the government could potentially crack down further on sports events in autumn.</p><p>This could involve limiting the seat numbers even further, or (more controversially), introducing a 'vaccinated-only' rule for entering stadiums. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210726/should-germany-bring-in-covid-restrictions-for-unvaccinated-people-only/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Should Germany bring in Covid restrictions for unvaccinated people only?</a></strong></p><p>A recent outbreak of Covid in the Mainz football team has also dampened celebrations slightly in the run-up to the start of the Bundesliga - leaving club owners urgently calling for both fans and footballers to get vaccinated. </p><p>Speaking to WDR ahead of the season's start, FC Cologne's managing director Alexander Wehrle said widespread vaccination was the best route back to normality - a message reiterated by Bayern Munich coach <span>Julian Nagelsmann. </span></p>
