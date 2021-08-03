REVEALED: How much do employees really earn across Germany’s states?

<p>If you've ever thought about moving to Germany for work - or you're already here but want another job - here's a look at recent figures on salaries published by the Federal Statistical Office, and a few other things to think about.</p><p><strong>What was the average income in 2020?</strong></p><p>In 2020, the average income in Germany was €47,700 gross (before tax). This means that during the first Covid pandemic year, income fell by an average of €300 compared to the year before.</p><p>The average income is the mean value of the gross salaries of all employees in Germany.</p><p>So keep in mind that it takes in what all employees earn across the country - even those earning six-figure amounts. </p><p>The average salary of €47,700 corresponds to a monthly gross salary of €3,975 for a full-time job (<span>35 to 40 hours a week is common for full-time in most companies)</span>. The <a href="https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/237674/umfrage/durchschnittlicher-bruttomonatsverdienst-eines-arbeitnehmers-in-deutschland/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Statista</a> graph below shows what German employees have earned on average per month through the years from 1991 to 2020.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210729/german-unemployment-rate-drops-after-covid-restrictions-relaxed/">Germany's unemployment rate drops after Covid restrictions relaxed</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/237674/umfrage/durchschnittlicher-bruttomonatsverdienst-eines-arbeitnehmers-in-deutschland/" rel="nofollow"><img src="https://de.statista.com/graphic/1/237674/durchschnittlicher-bruttomonatsverdienst-eines-arbeitnehmers-in-deutschland.jpg" alt="Statistik: Durchschnittlicher Bruttomonatsverdienst von vollzeitbeschäftigten Arbeitnehmern¹ in Deutschland von 1991 bis 2020 | Statista" style="width: 631px; max-width: 1000px; height: 1029px;" class="" /></a><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em></em></span></p><p>For a person with the tax class I living in Baden-Württemberg, this would result in an average take home pay of €2,526.26 net (after tax).</p><p>Special payments, for example in the form of vacation pay or bonuses are not included in the data analysed by experts. </p><p><strong>What do people earn in different industries in Germany?</strong></p><p>Using the latest stats, German business daily <a href="https://www.handelsblatt.com/unternehmen/gehaelter-so-hoch-ist-das-durchschnittseinkommen-in-deutschland/26628226.html?ticket=ST-28085-9RKsVHvmeMAZnVexCucI-ap4" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Handelsblatt</a> put together a special report looking at how the average income of employees in Germany varies depending on the industry, region and gender of employees. </p><p>There are - unsurprisingly - large differences in what you take home every month depending on which sector you've decided to enter. </p><p>According to the Federal Statistical Office, employees working in financial and insurance services as well as IT sectors earned the most in 2020. Employees there received a not too shabby €5,248 to €5,602 per month (gross) on average.</p>[caption id="attachment_649672" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/242893350-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-649672 size-full" /> <span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach</em></span>[/caption]<p>Employees from the hospitality industry earned the least, with average gross earnings of €1,893 per month.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210628/end-of-home-office-are-employees-in-germany-ready-to-return-to-the-workplace/">End of home office: Are employees in Germany ready to return the office?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Average (gross) income in Germany across industries per month in 2020</strong></p><p>1. Financial and insurance services €5,602 </p><p>2. Information and communication €5,248 </p><p>3. Energy supply €5,218 </p><p>4. Professional, scientific and technical services €4,933 </p><p>5. Education €4,650 </p><p>6. Real estate €4,271</p><p>7. Manufacturing €4,271</p><p>8. Public administration, defense and social security €4,091 </p><p>9. Mining and quarrying €4,083 </p><p>10. Manufacturing industry €4,062 </p><p>11. The service industry (total) €4,033</p><p>12. Arts and recreation €3,871 </p><p>13. Miscellaneous services €3,871 </p><p>14. Trade €3,735 </p><p>15. Water supply €3,617 </p><p>16. Construction €3,540</p><p>17. Transport and storage €3,164</p><p>18. Hotels and restaurants (hospitality) €1,893 </p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Source: Federal Statistical Office</em></span></p><p><strong>What do people earn in Germany's states?</strong></p><p>As well as the type of industry, what you take home every month depends on the federal state where you're employed. According to the Federal Statistical Office, full-time employees in Hamburg earn the most in Germany, with an average gross monthly income of €4,966.</p><p>This is followed by Hesse and Bavaria in second and third place. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania brings up the rear. Full-time employees here earn the least compared to other states with €3,379 gross per month.</p><p>What is particularly striking is that even after more than 30 years of reunification, the difference in earnings between western and eastern Germany is clearly visible.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:<span> </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20200824/a-breakthrough-what-the-home-office-boom-could-mean-for-the-german-housing-market/">What a boom in remote working could mean for Germany’s housing market</a></strong></p><p><strong>Average (gross) income in Germany across the 16 federal states per month in 2020</strong></p><p>1. Hamburg €4,966</p><p>2. Hesse €4,835 </p><p>3. Bavaria €4,652 </p><p>4. Baden-Württemberg €4,646 </p><p>5. Berlin €4,502</p><p>6. North Rhine-Westphalia €4,429</p><p>7. Bremen €4,422</p><p>8. Rhineland-Palatinate €4,186</p><p>9. Lower Saxony €4,135</p><p>10. Schleswig-Holstein €3,963</p><p>11. Saarland €3,959</p><p>12. Brandenburg €3,575</p><p>13. Saxony €3,561</p><p>14. Saxony-Anhalt €3,539</p><p>15. Thuringia €3,401</p><p>16. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania €3,379</p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Source: Statista</em></span></p><p><strong>How does gender influence average income?</strong></p><p>Another factor influencing the amount you earn is your gender. Sadly, women received less money for the same work than men in 2020.</p><p>According to <em>Statista,</em> the average gross income for men working full-time in 2020 was €22.78 an hour. For women working full-time it was €18.62. </p><p>This is known as the gender pay gap. In 2020, women received around 18 percent less money than their male colleagues.</p><p>And at 20 percent, the difference was significantly higher in western Germany and Berlin, than in the eastern states where it was six percent.</p><p>This percentage difference has remained around the same level since 2002. The German government aims to reduce the salary gap to 10 percent by 2030.</p><p><strong>Why do women get paid less than men?</strong></p><p>The reasons for the large difference in average incomes between women and men are down to several reasons. One important factor is the salary levels of the industries. In male-dominated sectors such as financial services, IT and manufacturing, salaries are higher on average. In industries such as nursing and social work - where many women tend to work - salaries are lower.</p><p>However, even when industry differences are taken into account and only gross salaries are compared between, for example, male and female engineers with the same work experience, there is still a pay gap of at least six percent.</p><p>"This figure reflects discrimination against women," Malte Lübker, an expert on wage structures at the Hans Böckler Foundation's Institute of Economic and Social Research (WSI), told Handelsblatt.</p>
