Millionaire buys up Hitler items to keep them away from far-right

Abdallah Chatila, who has made a fortune from diamonds and real estate in Geneva, told the Matin Dimanche weekly that he had "wished to buy this objects

so that they could not be used for the purpose of neo-Nazi propaganda.

"My stance is totally apolitical and neutral," he added

A collapsible top hat, believed to have belonged to Nazi leader Hitler sold for €50,000 at a controversial Munich-based auction on Wednesday.

Chatila scooped up as many other Hitler-related articles as he could at the auction and has donated them to the Keren Hayesod association, an Israeli fundraising group.

European Jewish Association head, rabbi Menachem Margolin, said he was "bowled over" by the gestures from the businessman.

"In a cynical world, a real act of kindness, of generosity and solidarity," he said in a statement Sunday.

Margolin added that Chatila had accepted an invitation to join a visit by 100 European parliamentarians to the site of the World War II Auschwitz death camp in January to receive a prize.



Nazis' crimes 'trivialized'



Wednesday's auction in Munich was organised by Hermann Historica, one of the auction houses to have picked up business in Nazi memorabilia the main houses have steered clear of.

Other items that went under the hammer on Wednesday included a silver-plated copy of Hitler's antisemitic political manifesto Mein Kampf that once belonged to senior Nazi Hermann Goering. It was sold for €130,000.

Ahead of the auction, Rabbi Margolin recalled that "it is Germany that leads Europe in the sheer volume of reported anti-Semitic incidents", urging the German authorities to compel auction houses to divulge the names of those buying such articles and put them on a watch list.

"The Nazis' crimes are being trivialized here," the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein told the Funke newspaper group following

the auction .

Many of the items belonging to top Nazi leaders were seized by US soldiers in the final days of World War II.

"Far-right and antisemitic populism is advancing throughout Europe and the world," Margolin told the weekly paper.

Born in Beirut in 1974 into a family of Christian jewellers, Chatila is among the top 300 richest people in Switzerland. In 2012 it was estimated that he had a net worth of up to €136 million.

He suggested that the items of Nazi memorabilia "should be burned" but added that "historians think they should be kept as part of the collective memory".