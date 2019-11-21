Hitler memorabilia auction rakes in thousands of euros despite protests

<p>The hammer fell on the Nazi leader's top hat at €50,000, according to the Hermann Historica auction house website, while items of clothing belonging to his partner Eva Braun each sold for thousands.</p><p>One buyer paid €130,000 for a silver-plated copy of Hitler's anti-Semitic political manifesto Mein Kampf that once belonged to senior Nazi Hermann Göring, emblazoned with an eagle and the party's swastika emblem.</p><p>Other lots of clothing and personal belongings from notorious World War II Nazi leaders like Heinrich Himmler and Rudolf Hess also packed the catalogue pages.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191114/hitler-memorabilia-auction-in-munich-sparks-protest">Hitler memorabilia auction in Munich sparks protests</a></strong></p><p>"The Nazis' crimes are being trivialized here," the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein told the Funke newspaper group.</p><p>"They're acting as if they're trading in perfectly normal historical art objects," but "there is a danger that Nazi relics become cult objects" for the extreme right, he added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574326146_cocktaildress.jpg" style="width: 576px; height: 1000px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">A cocktail dress from Eva Braun, Hitler's long-term companion who was briefly his wife before their death. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p>Ahead of the auction, European Jewish Association chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin recalled that "it is Germany that leads Europe in the sheer volume of reported antisemitic incidents".</p><p>"We urge the German authorities to compel auction houses to divulge the names of those who are buying," who "should then be put on a government 'watch' list," Margolin said.</p><p>Many of the items belonging to top Nazi leaders were seized by US soldiers in the final days of World War II.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191106/uproar-over-hitler-masks-on-sale-in-prague">Outrage grows over Hitler masks on sale in Prague</a></strong></p><p>The dresses belonging to Braun, Hitler's long-term companion who was briefly his wife before their death, were found among 40 trunks seized by the US military in May 1945 in Salzburg in Austria.</p><p>Some of the more unusual lots include a copy of Hitler's rental contract in Munich and a pair of sunglasses worn by a defendant at the Nazi war crimes trials in Nuremberg to avoid the glare of the floodlights.</p>