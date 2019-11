Perhaps you're thinking of getting a job in Germany and wondering what the average wages are. Or maybe you're already based in the country and you're curious to see how your salary measures up to others.

Whatever the case, look no further – here's a rundown of some interesting stats that give a flavour of what employees pocket every month.

Average income in Germany: how much do workers earn?

If you take all employees in Germany – that’s both full-time and part-time workers – the average salary according to Statista, the German online portal for statistics, is around €2,860 (as of 2017).

After all deductions, the average net salary is around €1,890 per month, said Bavarian news site Merkur.de in a recent report.

People who work full-time in the Bundesrepublik (35 to 40 hours a week is common in many companies), receive an average of €3,770 gross per month.

A Statista graph, based on data from 2016, breaks down how much people in each of Germany's 16 states pocket every year.

READ ALSO: The Local Jobs - English-language jobs in Germany

But women and men still earn different amounts. The gender pay gap in Germany, i.e. the wage gap between men and women, is around 22 percent in favour of men. Men who work full-time earn earn about an average of €3,960 per month (gross), while women working full-time have to make do with just €3,330.

This is the unadjusted pay gap (this means that variables were not taken into account). According to the Federal Statistical Office, a large chunk of the gender pay gap can be explained by the different occupational and sector choices of men and women.

Women also often work less than men, for example in part-time or mini-jobs.

READ ALSO: In eastern Germany, the gender pay gap favours women

Here's an overview of the figures:

Average gross salary of all employees in Germany: €2,860 (per month)

Average net salary of all employees (after tax): €1,890 (per month)

Average full-time gross salary of employees: €3,770 (per month)

Average gross full-time salary of men: €3,960 (per month)

Average gross full-time salary of women: €3,330 (per month)

Source: Statista (as of 2017)

For a more in-depth break down of salaries read our article: The best and worst paid jobs in Germany