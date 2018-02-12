Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

In eastern Germany, the gender pay gap favours women

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 February 2018
14:25 CET+01:00
pay gapwage equalitygender gapworking in germany

Share this article

In eastern Germany, the gender pay gap favours women
Photo: Deposit Photos/gstockstudio
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 February 2018
14:25 CET+01:00
The pay gap between men and women in Germany varies from region to region, according to a new study in a media report published on Monday.

The study, which was conducted by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) and shared exclusively with Die Welt, showed that the pay gap between women and men doesn't exist everywhere in Germany.

Germany has one of the European Union’s largest gender wage gaps; in 2016, women here earned around 21 percent less than men - worse than the EU average of around 16 percent.

But in the Bavarian district of Dingolfing-Landau, a man earns on average 38 percent more than a woman, the study found - nowhere else in Germany is the pay gap in favour of men this high. Meanwhile in Cottbus, Brandenburg, a woman earns 17 percent more than a man on average.

Women in both regions, however, earn around the same monthly salary: €2,791 and €2,814, respectively. Women moreover on average earn about the same amount nationwide.

Conversely, the average monthly income for men in Dingolfing-Landau is €4,531 and in Cottbus €2,398; the salaries of men vary nationwide.

Some initial conclusions can be drawn from these figures, according to Die Welt.

"It seems to be the case that the availability of certain jobs for men in a region is crucial for determining the area’s gender pay gap," IAB researcher Michaela Fuchs told the newspaper.

"Where men earn less, there’s a tendency for a pay gap in favour of women. Where men earn more, we see a pay gap which benefits men," Fuchs added.

The gender pay gap in favour of males is particularly high in regions such as Ingolstadt (36.9 percent), Böblingen (35.9 percent), the Lake Constance district (33.6 percent) and Erlangen (32.4 percent).

“These are all regions that specialize in specific sectors," said Fuchs, adding that certain companies are located there - such as Europe’s largest BMW plant in Dingolfing-Landau, Audi in Ingolstadt and Siemens in Erlangen.

“Here there exist particular companies and job structures” in industries like engineering where men seem to benefit more than women in terms of income, the researcher added.

On the other hand, in places like Cottbus, Schwerin and Frankfurt an der Oder, men are more often unemployed and are likelier to earn less whereas women are comparatively well off, said Fuchs.

In eastern Germany, pay gaps largely exist in favour of women, the report states. But these areas are also where the lowest average income for both sexes can be found.

Researchers at the IAB do not yet have concrete explanations for the figures gathered from the study, according to the report, including whether the gender pay gap in Germany can be partly attributed to higher paid jobs held by men in specific industries like engineering.

The IAB study is set to be published in autumn.

pay gapwage equalitygender gapworking in germany
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Digitalization will destroy every tenth German job within five years: survey

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

Germany in top spot for entrepreneurship in 2018 world ranking

Middle-income earners to keep hundreds of euros under proposed tax plan

'How much do you earn?' New law tackles gender pay gap

One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report

New law allows employees to know how much their co-workers earn

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?
Advertisement

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Abused South Korean actress slams 'hypocritical' Berlin filmfest
  2. Syrian refugee teacher starts job at German school
  3. New finance minister Scholz: Germany won't lecture EU economies
  4. Dahlmeier's biathlon win gives Germany its first gold at Winter Olympics
  5. Ties strained over refugees and war reparations, Merkel eyes 'new chapter' in Poland relations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/02
Canadian RRSP income whilst living in Germany
12/02
Rules for health insurance and taxes for freelance
12/02
English-speaking psychologists in Hamburg
12/02
Claiming tax deductions
12/02
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
12/02
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement