Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Health officials issue alert after man with measles travels by Flixbus to Munich

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 September 2019
16:59 CEST+02:00
measleshealthmunichmainzflixbustravellearning german

Share this article

Health officials issue alert after man with measles travels by Flixbus to Munich
Measles is a highly infectious virus. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 September 2019
16:59 CEST+02:00
Passengers who travelled by bus from Mainz to Munich last Friday are being warned to stay on alert in case they've been infected with measles.

A man from the Mainz area boarded the Flixbus – and was later diagnosed with the infectious virus, Birger Nemitz, spokesman for the Miesbach district, told regional news site the Merkurist. 

"One day after the bus ride, he was diagnosed with measles, which was immediately reported to the health department," the spokesman said.

The man had got on the Flixbus to Munich on Friday September 6th at 9.55am at Mainz Central Station, reported SWR radio.

The responsible health department in Miesbach, south of Munich, is now searching for other passengers of the bus in case they had come into contact with the man, said Nemitz. 

After the bus ride, the man also continued on Bayerische Oberlandbahn (BOB) transport in the direction of the city of Tegernsee around 5-7pm.

For this reason, the health department is also warning people who might have come into contact with the man on this part of his trip.

READ ALSO: Germany makes measles vaccinations compulsory for children

All incidents of measles must be reported to authorities.

The man is undergoing medical treatment. Anyone who might have been travelling with the man should report to the Miesbach health department.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, which can sometimes lead to serious complications.

Although it is now uncommon in Germany due to the effectiveness of vaccination, it can prove unpleasant if contracted.

The initial symptoms of measles develop around 10 days after you’re infected, and can include cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and cough. Sufferers also report sore, red eyes, a fever and a red-brown blotchy rash on the head and body.

Vocabulary

Measles - (die) Masern

Health department (das) Gesundheitsamt

Diagnosed - diagnostiziert

Illness - (die) Erkrankung

We're aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

 
measleshealthmunichmainzflixbustravellearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These things about the German language still make no sense to me
  2. 8 strange superstitions that the Germans hold dearly
  3. German word of the day: Ach so
  4. Jobs in Germany: Four out of 10 new employees hired on a limited contract
  5. Homes raided in northern Germany over suspected links to terrorism

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

12/09
Reclaiming payments into pension fund upon leaving Germany
12/09
Tips for passing a practical driving test
12/09
Reclaiming your pension funds upon leaving Germany
12/09
Early settlement of mortgage
12/09
Town pigeon numbers hit hard by renovation
12/09
Mandatory vacations at workplace
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice