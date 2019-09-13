Health officials issue alert after man with measles travels by Flixbus to Munich

<p>A man from the Mainz area boarded the Flixbus – and was later diagnosed with the infectious virus, Birger Nemitz, spokesman for the Miesbach district, told regional news site the <a href="https://merkurist.de/mainz/ansteckungsgefahr-mainzer-mit-masern-unterwegs-gesundheitsamt-sucht-kontaktpersonen_752" target="_blank">Merkurist. </a></p><p>"One day after the bus ride, he was diagnosed with measles, which was immediately reported to the health department," the spokesman said.</p><p>The man had got on the Flixbus to Munich on Friday September 6th at 9.55am at Mainz Central Station, reported SWR radio.</p><p>The responsible health department in Miesbach, south of Munich, is now searching for other passengers of the bus in case they had come into contact with the man, said Nemitz. </p><p>After the bus ride, the man also continued on Bayerische Oberlandbahn (BOB) transport in the direction of the city of Tegernsee around 5-7pm.</p><p>For this reason, the health department is also warning people who might have come into contact with the man on this part of his trip.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190717/germany-makes-measles-vaccination-compulsory-for-children">Germany makes measles vaccinations compulsory for children</a></strong></span></p><p>All incidents of measles must be reported to authorities.</p><p>The man is undergoing medical treatment. Anyone who might have been travelling with the man should report to the Miesbach health department.</p><p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-26d8659d-7fff-0323-fbc9-04ccb87f49fa">Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, which can sometimes lead to serious complications.</p><p>Although it is now uncommon in Germany due to the effectiveness of vaccination, it can prove unpleasant if contracted.</p><p>The initial symptoms of measles develop around 10 days after you’re infected, and can include cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and cough. Sufferers also report sore, red eyes, a fever and a red-brown blotchy rash on the head and body.</p><p><strong>Vocabulary </strong></p><p>Measles - (die) Masern</p><p>Health department (das) Gesundheitsamt</p><p>Diagnosed - diagnostiziert</p><p>Illness - (die) Erkrankung</p><p><strong>We're aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? <a href="mailto:news.germany@thelocal.com?subject=German%20vocabulary">Let us know</a>.</strong></p>