Germany makes measles vaccination compulsory for children

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-570d5e9f-7fff-8c84-d88c-f10f17b6011e">From March 2020, parents will have to prove that their children have been vaccinated before they can be admitted to a kita or school. </p><p>The vaccination obligation also applies to childminders and staff in day-care centers, schools, medical facilities, and communal facilities such as refugee shelters. </p><p>Children will only be admitted to kindergarten or school if they have had the jabs and violations can result in fines of up to €2,500.</p><p>"We want to protect as many children as possible from measles infection," said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Wednesday. He added he is aiming for a 95 percent vaccination rate.</p><p>Children and staff who are already in a nursery, school or community centres when the law comes into force next March must prove that they have been vaccinated by July 31st, 2021 at the latest. </p><p>The proof can can come from a vaccination certificate, a ‘Kinderuntersuchungsheft', <a href="http://kbv.de/media/sp/Kinderuntersuchungsheft.pdf">a special booklet</a> parents fill out documenting their child’s vaccines, or by a medical certificate that shows that the child has already had measles.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563362198_measlesbooklet.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">The 'Kinderuntersuchungsheft', or a special booklet to show if a child has received a vaccination. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p><strong>Growing numbers</strong></p><p>The compulsory vaccination is being introduced in Germany in response to a worldwide increase in measles disease. In Europe alone, cases were up by 350 percent last year. </p><p>In Germany last year, 543 cases were reported. In the first months of this year, already more than 400 cases have been reported. </p><p>Last year, 350,000 cases of measles were reported worldwide, more than double the number for 2017.</p><p>And they increased fourfold globally in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to WHO.</p><p><strong>A heated topic</strong></p><p>In Germany and abroad, the topic of vaccination has become increasingly controversial in recent years.</p><p>Germany's paediatricians' association has long demanded mandatory childhood vaccinations against measles and a range of other diseases.</p><p>The resurgence of the disease in some countries has been blamed on the so-called "anti-vax" movement, which is largely based on a 1998 publication linking the measles vaccine and autism that has since been debunked.</p><p>In response, the German government drafted the law making measles vaccination compulsory for all children.</p><p>After the cabinet, the Bundestag still has to give its approval. According to the Ministry of Health, no approval is required in the Bundesrat, the upper house of German Parliament.</p><p>The new legislation received widespead support, although was criticized by the Greens, who felt the vaccines should be encouraged but not mandatory.</p>