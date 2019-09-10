'Car for the new era': VW unveils 'zero emission' vehicle

<p>The new model, known as ID.3, is the highest-profile response from Germanyto strict new European carbon emission limits and to battery-powered competition from the US and China.</p><p>The ID.3 was unveiled to the media on Monday, with VW chief executive Herbert Diess saying "the car for the new era is here".</p><p>With ID.3 and its attendant range, "they can catch up the shortfall in electric mobility," said industry expert Stefan Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management.</p><p>"It has to be a success."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180312/german-automakers-are-biggest-global-spenders-on-electric-cars-study">German automakers are biggest spenders on electric cars: study</a></strong></p><p>Ralf Brandstätter, head of the Volkswagen brand, says the sprawling groupis investing hugely into polishing its image to be "younger, more dynamic andmore modern".</p><p>First across Europe, then around the world, tens of thousands of logos at VW dealerships will be switched for the first time since 2012 -- in time for the next top model's arrival.</p><p>"We want to earn back the recognition of society," Brandstätter added as the group works to put its scandal-ridden past behind it.</p><p>Four years ago, public respectability appeared out of reach for VW, as it admitted to installing software to cheat regulatory emissions tests in 11 million vehicles worldwide.</p><p>It was the biggest industrial debacle in post-war German history.<strong>'Key product'</strong>But while "dieselgate" has so far cost VW more than <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>30 billion, it has also become a "catalyst for electric mobility" at the firm, Bratzel said.</p><p>The first model in a broader "ID" range, priced below <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>30,000, is a "key product" for a "key moment" in VW's development, he added.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190731/five-things-to-know-about-germanys-dieselgate-scandel">Five things to know about Germany's Dieselgate scandal </a></strong></p><p>A slew of future cars will be based on the battery-powered platform known as "MEB" that underpins the ID.3.</p><p>VW is introducing the technology just as tougher new European emissions regulations enter into force.</p><p>From 2020, manufacturers' fleets must produce on average less than 95 grammes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilometre.</p><p>Breaching the limit means fines of <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>95 per excess gramme, multiplied by the number of cars sold in the European Union.</p><p>VW hopes to sell one million so-called "zero emission" vehicles per year by2025.</p><p>More than 30,000 people have already pre-ordered a one-off special editionof the ID.3, which costs more than the base model. But the broader German market is less encouraging.</p><p>Battery-powered vehicles make up just two percent of sales, while only 16 percent of Germans planning a car purchase would choose an electric car, according to a poll for energy firm EON.</p><p>"They have to find a way of selling them, otherwise they're not going to survive," said Ferdinand Dudenh<span class="st">ö</span>ffer of the Center Automotive Research (CAR).<strong> SUVs cover costs</strong>For now, electric cars are more expensive to build, as numbers aren't yet large enough to achieve economies of scale.</p><p>"In the medium term, there isn't any money to be made in electric cars," Dudenh<span class="st">ö</span>ffer judged.</p><p>"By 2023-24, battery production capacity will be available in Europe and prices will fall," he predicted.</p><p>VW aims to scale up as quickly as possible by agreeing to license its MEB technology to Ford, one element of a partnership that also includes a focus onautonomous driving.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20161129/german-carmakers-to-build-europe-network-of-e-charging-stations">German carmakers to build European e-charging network</a></strong></p><p>Meanwhile many manufacturers are going through belt-tightening programmesincluding job cuts to lift profitability.</p><p>And car sales are running out of steam, especially in the vital Chinese market.</p><p>Those factors combined rule out stopping production and sales of large, popular SUV models -- highly profitable but also high on the hit list of environmentalists and city planners looking to slash space accorded to cars.</p><p>VW has launched an "SUV offensive" that will bring its offer in the class to 30 models by 2025, from 11 at present -- some of them battery-powered.</p><p>"The money we'll earn from SUVs will allow us to face up to the future,"VW's Brandstätter forecast.</p>