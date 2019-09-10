Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Car for the new era': VW unveils 'zero emission' vehicle

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 September 2019
09:29 CEST+02:00
bmwcarselectric vehicles

Share this article

'Car for the new era': VW unveils 'zero emission' vehicle
The 'ID.3' was unveiled on Monday in Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 September 2019
09:29 CEST+02:00
With a new car and range sporting a spruced-up logo, German car giant Volkswagen enters the Frankfurt IAA car show hoping bets worth tens of billions of euros will pay off.

The new model, known as ID.3, is the highest-profile response from Germany
to strict new European carbon emission limits and to battery-powered competition from the US and China.

The ID.3 was unveiled to the media on Monday, with VW chief executive Herbert Diess saying "the car for the new era is here".

With ID.3 and its attendant range, "they can catch up the shortfall in electric mobility," said industry expert Stefan Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management.

"It has to be a success."

READ ALSO: German automakers are biggest spenders on electric cars: study

Ralf Brandstätter, head of the Volkswagen brand, says the sprawling group
is investing hugely into polishing its image to be "younger, more dynamic and
more modern".

First across Europe, then around the world, tens of thousands of logos at VW dealerships will be switched for the first time since 2012 -- in time for the next top model's arrival.

"We want to earn back the recognition of society," Brandstätter added as the group works to put its scandal-ridden past behind it.

Four years ago, public respectability appeared out of reach for VW, as it admitted to installing software to cheat regulatory emissions tests in 11 million vehicles worldwide.

It was the biggest industrial debacle in post-war German history.

'Key product'

But while "dieselgate" has so far cost VW more than 30 billion, it has also become a "catalyst for electric mobility" at the firm, Bratzel said.

The first model in a broader "ID" range, priced below 30,000, is a "key product" for a "key moment" in VW's development, he added.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about Germany's Dieselgate scandal

A slew of future cars will be based on the battery-powered platform known as "MEB" that underpins the ID.3.

VW is introducing the technology just as tougher new European emissions regulations enter into force.

From 2020, manufacturers' fleets must produce on average less than 95 grammes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilometre.

Breaching the limit means fines of 95 per excess gramme, multiplied by the number of cars sold in the European Union.

VW hopes to sell one million so-called "zero emission" vehicles per year by
2025.

More than 30,000 people have already pre-ordered a one-off special edition
of the ID.3, which costs more than the base model. But the broader German market is less encouraging.

Battery-powered vehicles make up just two percent of sales, while only 16 percent of Germans planning a car purchase would choose an electric car, according to a poll for energy firm EON.

"They have to find a way of selling them, otherwise they're not going to survive," said Ferdinand Dudenhöffer of the Center Automotive Research (CAR).

SUVs cover costs

For now, electric cars are more expensive to build, as numbers aren't yet large enough to achieve economies of scale.

"In the medium term, there isn't any money to be made in electric cars," Dudenhöffer judged.

"By 2023-24, battery production capacity will be available in Europe and prices will fall," he predicted.

VW aims to scale up as quickly as possible by agreeing to license its MEB technology to Ford, one element of a partnership that also includes a focus on
autonomous driving.

READ ALSO: German carmakers to build European e-charging network

Meanwhile many manufacturers are going through belt-tightening programmes
including job cuts to lift profitability.

And car sales are running out of steam, especially in the vital Chinese market.

Those factors combined rule out stopping production and sales of large, popular SUV models -- highly profitable but also high on the hit list of environmentalists and city planners looking to slash space accorded to cars.

VW has launched an "SUV offensive" that will bring its offer in the class to 30 models by 2025, from 11 at present -- some of them battery-powered.

"The money we'll earn from SUVs will allow us to face up to the future,"
VW's Brandstätter forecast.

 
bmwcarselectric vehicles
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities
  3. Today in history: How did Germans inflict Rome's most devastating defeat?
  4. ‘Just too dangerous’: Medical chief says Germany should ban electric scooters
  5. Woman dies after ‘frying pan explosion' at German food festival

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

11/09
Munich babysitters wanted
11/09
Public vs. private health insurance
11/09
EXPATTAX - Thomas Zitzelsberger - English-speaking tax advice, available to clients Germany-wide
10/09
Munich Orthodontia--reasonable&customary costs
10/09
Changing electricity provider
10/09
Moving from private to public health insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice