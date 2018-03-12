German automakers are biggest global spenders on electric cars: study

<p>Over the past two years, German carmakers Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW announced 4.7 billion euros of investment worldwide in electric cars, the study by consultancy EY found.</p><p>That far outstripped the 335 million invested by US manufacturers and just 19 million by Japanese firms.</p><p>Adding up investments announced by the world's biggest 16 manufacturers over the past two years, Germany was the biggest destination with some 3.2 billion euros poured into electric cars -- far more than China's 990 million euros or the 887 million seen in the United States.</p><p>"The importance of electric-powered cars will grow considerably in the medium term," forcing automakers to ratchet up spending on the technology, EY car industry specialist Peter Fuss said.</p><p>As elsewhere around the world, German carmakers have a slew of electric and hybrid models slated for release over the coming years.</p><p>The sector has "taken its time" to get serious about battery power, Fuss said.</p><p>But major spurs to adoption of the technology have emerged in recent years.</p><p>In China, the biggest car market worldwide, manufacturers will from next year face stringent quotas for "new energy vehicles" as a proportion of their total sales.</p><p>At home in Europe, pressure on the industry has grown after a series of scandals, including VW's 2015 admission to manipulating 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to make them appear less polluting in the lab than they are in on-road driving.</p><p>And a recent German court ruling that cities can ban the most polluting diesels from city centres to reduce harmful smog has set government and consumers clamouring for cleaner alternatives.</p><p>Volkswagen is spending close to two billion euros to convert two factories in Germany to electric car manufacturing, while Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans a battery plant in the United States.</p><p>German carmakers' sales of electric vehicles remain modest compared with competitors like China's BAIC, Renault-Nissan or Tesla, but they have hopes of gaining market share with several new models hitting the road in 2019 and 2020.</p>