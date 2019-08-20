In numbers: Who are Germany's international students?

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-a679bd62-7fff-b515-8671-92663229819a">Based on the latest official enrollment data, the number of international students attending German universities has increased to 393,579 as of winter semester 2018/19, reports <a href="https://www.studying-in-germany.org/">Studying-in-Germany.org</a>.</p><p>The highest number of international students was recorded in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, with 12,882 foreign students who enrolled in the former, and 10,472 in the latter.</p><p>The top countries from which Germany's international students hail are China, Turkey, India, Italy, Russia, Austria, Ukraine, Syria, Iran, and France.</p><p>International enrollment has greatly expanded recent years following the abolishment of international fees in 2014, and the latest data show no change in this trend.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566311422_international-students-in-germany-over-the-years-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong>Where do they study?</strong></p><p>According to the latest official statistics provided by Germany's national statistical agency Destatis, there were 393,579 non-German students as of the 2018/19 winter semester studying alongside their local peers at German universities.</p><p>Compared to the number of all higher education enrollees in Germany, it means overseas students account for 14 percent of the total student population.</p><p>Most of these students were studying at universities (257,089) including 90,879 first-year students, whereas another 122,625 students were studying at colleges (Fachschule).</p><p>The statistics reveal a slight gender disparity, with male students comprising 53 percent (206,961) of the total numbers compared to (186,618) female students.</p><p><strong>What do they study?</strong></p><p>Engineering remains the most attractive subject to study for international students in Germany.</p><p>As of 2018/19, German engineering schools counted a number of 32,373 non-German students. The number of male students in engineering-related degree courses is still higher compared to that of females.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566313660_chinesestudents.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Chinese university students on an exchange program with the Hasso Plattner Institute for engineering and IT in Potsdam. Photo: DPA</span></p><p>However, statistics reveal a slight increase of the later (from 8,965 to 9,140) between two successive winter semesters, 2017/18 and 2018/19.</p><p>Law, business and social sciences are also very popular, as there were 26,997 international students studying for a university degree in one of these subjects as of winter semester 2018/19.</p><p>In contrast to engineering, in law, business and social sciences female students are the dominant group in the international student population.</p><p>Given that, statistics show that last year 16,008 foreign female students were studying for either a law, business or social science degree in Germany.</p><p>Humanities, mathematics and natural sciences also appear to be attractive. Enrollment data collected as of 2018/19 winter semester shows that there are 11,688 international students seeking a degree in humanities, and 8,622 in mathematics and natural sciences.</p><p><strong>'Alongside the best in the world'</strong></p><p>Destatis’ preliminary annual statistics show that the majority (59,723) of current first-year international students are studying at universities, while the rest of 28,259 freshmen are enrolled in vocational training.</p><p>In many key global university rankings, German universities stand alongside the best in the world.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170614/these-are-the-german-universities-with-the-best-global-reputation">These are the German universities with the best global ranking</a></strong></p><p>On one hand, there are low or no international fees applied at all, and on the other, the cost of living in Germany for international students is very affordable.</p><p>Germany is building a strong standpoint in the international higher education competition as it is continuously attracting ambitious and talented students from all across the globe.</p><p>Moreover, Germany proudly stands among the top five most popular study destinations in the world.</p><p>These along with many other reasons make studying in Germany very good value for money.</p><p><i>By Granit Sadiku from <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.studying-in-germany.org/&source=gmail&ust=1566401633262000&usg=AFQjCNGcr4xX17PUba8yrkrYE6OqbXq7Wg" href="https://www.studying-in-germany.org/" target="_blank">Studying In Germany</a></i></p>