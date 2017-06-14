Advertisement

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
18:03 CEST+02:00
universitystudying in germanyrankingeducation

Share this article

These are the German universities with the best global reputation
The main building of LMU Munich. Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
18:03 CEST+02:00
Six German universities are currently among the 100 most prestigious in the world, according to a reputed ranking released on Tuesday.

LMU Munich led the way among the German higher education institutions, ranking as the 42nd most renowned university in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings. But the Munich school nonetheless slipped down two places in comparison with last year.

SEE ALSO: Germany's top 'young' universities

It was all stable at the top of the list, with gold, silver and bronze going to Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, respectively, just like in 2016. And US universities dominated the list in general, securing 42 of the total positions.

Of the other German institutions on the list, Heidelberg University and Berlin’s Humboldt University did best, both ranking between 51st and 60th place.

The Free University of Berlin pulled itself up into the most reputable 61-70 unis in the world, while the Technical University in Munich dropped from the 51-60 level last year to the 61-70 bracket this year.

RWTH Aachen University was the last of the German universities ranked in the top 100, considered worthy of a place among the 91-100 best regarded unis.

“These results are based on an improved German performance in the ranking of the best universities in the world. Nonetheless Germany should be aware of the increasingly prominent position of Asian institutions, which are making a name for themselves on the world stage,” said Phil Baty, editor of THE, in a statement.

The ranking is based on surveys of 10,566 academics with a track record of publications across 137 countries. It was conducted between January and March.

SEE ALSO: These German universities are best at landing you a job

universitystudying in germanyrankingeducation

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Students demand retake of English test with 'mumbly' Prince Harry speech

These German universities are best at landing you a job

Can you spot the spelling mistake in this SPD education advert?

These are the German states with the best school marks

One in six German school kids regularly bullied: report

The most and least expensive German towns for student digs

These are Germany's top ten universities
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  3. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  4. Lufthansa moves giant A380 Airbuses to Munich in snub to Frankfurt
  5. Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
14/06
Diabetes in Berlin
14/06
Where to live if studying at TUM in Garching
14/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
14/06
Therme Erding
14/06
Where to buy Rice Krispies cereal in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement