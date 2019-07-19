Germany to give millions in extra funding to new 'top universities'

<p>After a long selection process, a Bonn-based committee from science and politics on Friday <a href="https://www.zeit.de/campus/2019-07/exzellenzstrategie-universitaeten-foerderung-wissenschaftsministerium">selected Germany's best universities</a>, which can now look forward to a lot of extra money. </p><p>In the final round there were 19 applicants: a total of 17 individual universities and two alliances of several universities. </p><p>The jury, which includes international experts as well as the ministers responsible for education and research from the federal and state governments, selected the following universities and alliances: </p><ul dir="ltr"><li><span dir="ltr"><span class="_3l3x"><span>RWTH</span></span></span> University Aachen</li><li>The Berlin Association comprising Free University, Humboldt University and the Technical University of Berlin</li><li>University of Bonn</li><li>Technical University of Dresden</li><li>University of Hamburg</li><li>University of Heidelberg</li><li>The Karlsruhe Institute for Technology</li><li>The University of Constance</li><li>The Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich</li><li>The Technical University of Munich</li><li>The Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen.</li></ul><p>Funding as an "Excellence University" will begin on November 1st of this year and will run for at least seven years. </p><p>The selected universities and alliances are slated to receive funding of €10 to €28 million per year. </p><p>Three-quarters of these funds come from the federal government and one-quarter from the state in which the universities are located.</p><p>Several of the them were also ranked highly <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190620/heres-where-germanys-top-universities-are-in-global-ranking">in a new global list of the world's top universities</a>. Most had made the Excellence University list before, <a href="https://www.sueddeutsche.de/bildung/exzellenstrategie-exzellenzuniversitaet-entscheidung-1.4531782">but the University of Cologne lost its title this year</a>. </p><p>All of Germany's universities are publicly funded, with most of their money coming from the state in which they're located.</p><p>In 2006 the title "Excellence University" was awarded for the first time to promote science and research at German universities and thus strengthen Germany as a science location.</p><p>Since January 2019, funding has continued under the name of the Excellence Strategy, with the Federal Government and states providing €533 million per year.</p>