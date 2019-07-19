Germany's news in English

Germany to give millions in extra funding to new 'top universities'

19 July 2019
TU Dresden. Photo: DPA
19 July 2019
Eleven German universities and university associations will in future be allowed to bear the coveted title of "Excellence University" - and receive more state funding as a result.

After a long selection process, a Bonn-based committee from science and politics on Friday selected Germany's best universities, which can now look forward to a lot of extra money. 

In the final round there were 19 applicants: a total of 17 individual universities and two alliances of several universities. 

The jury, which includes international experts as well as the ministers responsible for education and research from the federal and state governments, selected the following universities and alliances: 

  • RWTH University Aachen
  • The Berlin Association comprising Free University, Humboldt University and the Technical University of Berlin
  • University of Bonn
  • Technical University of Dresden
  • University of Hamburg
  • University of Heidelberg
  • The Karlsruhe Institute for Technology
  • The University of Constance
  • The Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
  • The Technical University of Munich
  • The Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen.

Funding as an "Excellence University" will begin on November 1st of this year and will run for at least seven years. 

The selected universities and alliances are slated to receive funding of €10 to €28 million per year. 

Three-quarters of these funds come from the federal government and one-quarter from the state in which the universities are located.

Several of the them were also ranked highly in a new global list of the world's top universities. Most had made the Excellence University list before, but the University of Cologne lost its title this year

All of Germany's universities are publicly funded, with most of their money coming from the state in which they're located.

In 2006 the title "Excellence University" was awarded for the first time to promote science and research at German universities and thus strengthen Germany as a science location.

Since January 2019, funding has continued under the name of the Excellence Strategy, with the Federal Government and states providing €533 million per year.

 
