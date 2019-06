Germany’s best university is in Munich, according to the QS Quacquarelli Symonds global rankings for 2020.

Although no German university was among the top 50 ranked institutions in the world, a total of 25 of the country’s higher education institutions made it onto the list of the 1,000 best universities across the globe.

The top ranking came from the Technical University of Munich, which snagged the number 55 spot. It was followed by the Ludwigs-Maximillian-Universtat München, ranked at 63 and the Ruprecht-Karls-Universität in Heidelberg, placed at 66.

The ranking is based on several factors such as how universities are evaluated by international and home students, as well how they are thought of by employers, and the academic world.

The QS list is viewed as one of the most influential university rankings in the world. The list is published on the website www.topuniversities.com, which had close to 70 million visitors last year.

The very top of the table was dominated by US universities, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) coming top, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University. Oxford University in the UK came fourth, while the California Institute of Technology was ranked fifth.

Here’s the 25 German universities and where they’re ranked in the QS list:

55 Technical University of Munich

63 Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

66 Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg

120 Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

124 KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

130 Freie Universität Berlin

138 RWTH Aachen University

147 Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin)

169 Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen

169 Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg

179 Technische Universität Dresden

197 University of Göttingen

227 Universität Hamburg

243 Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn

260 Technische Universität Darmstadt

279 Universität Stuttgart

291 Universität Frankfurt am Main

308 University of Cologne

314 Universität Mannheim

319 Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg

340 Universität Jena

340 University Ulm

347 Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster

410 Johannes Gutenberg Universität Mainz

424 Universität Konstanz

